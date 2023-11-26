Venom 3 Slithers Back Into Production

With Thanksgiving and strikes now in the rearview, the cast and crew for Venom 3 are now back at work.

On Instagram, star/producer Tom Hardy broke the news on Instagram that production on the third and final instalment of the superhero comedy series is back on. He used the post to “take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from [Venom 1] to here. All our fantastic cast and crew- good friends and family – we’ve come a long way,” he wrote. “There’s always hard turns to burn when we work, but [it] doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do, and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team.”

Venom 3 comes from a story by Hardy and first-time director Kelly Marcel, who he previously worked with to create the story for 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Outside of Hardy reprising his role as the titular antihero, the only known cast additions are Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with the former having been previously described as a lead character. Filming for the movie started this past June, but ground to a halt once the SAG-AFTRA strike went underway. The film was once scheduled for a vague October 2024 timeframe before being given an official date of July 12, 2024—then, due to the strikes, it was knocked back to November of that same year.

Speaking to Marcel, Hardy called her his “dear friend. Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. […] I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges every time.” And after shouting out his friend and stunt double Jake Tomuri, he concluded with, “Here’s to a great ride!!!”

Assuming everything goes to plan, Venom 3 will chomp its way to theaters on November 8, 2024.

