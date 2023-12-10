Star Tours’ New Adventures Could Add Ahsoka and Mandalorian Destinations Next Year

Season of the Force at Disneyland is returning to Disney Parks next year—and a beloved Star Wars ride will likely be getting an upgrade as part of the Star Wars attraction and experiences takeover, which annually brings new overlays, Lucasfilm merch, and galactic-themed foods.

Along with the full slate of what to expect in 2024 at the Disneyland Resort, Disney Parks has confirmed that the long-teased new adventures on Star Tours will be featured from April 5-June 2 during the Season of the Force. During Star Wars Celebration, Grogu and Din from The Mandalorian were potentially teased as appearing on the attraction. Yet, more recently at Destination D23, it was also hyped that Ahsoka characters might be seen as well. So it’s safe to say at least that the Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni crew of characters will be making their way to Star Tours at Disneyland. Although we have to admit that we’re holding out hope for an Andor destination because flying through the Eye of Aldhani would easily top anything else.

Image: Disney Parks

Other Star Wars offerings during Season of the Force will include the return of Hyperspace Mountain, which is just Space Mountain with cool projections of dogfights between X-wings and TIE Fighters set to the iconic franchise scores. New for 2024 alongside Star Tours additions will be a “fresh perspective” on fireworks at Disneyland’s Batuu outpost, with “galactic music sweeping through the spires.” We’re definitely curious about that and wonder if we’ll be getting more scores from the franchise’s recent trilogy or maybe even some Gaya! We miss the Star Wars universe pop star version of Beyoncé, who was featured on the Galactic Starcruiser, and need her to arrive at the Black Spire Outpost along with her roguish manager Raithe. And hey, we wouldn’t mind meeting those cute BD droids from a few months ago!

Finally, for the foodies and merch heads the announcement did mention new themed eats and other treat-yourself goods. We’re excited to see what Disney has lined up for the event and will keep an eye out for first looks. Check out Disneyland’s 2024 event calendar below:

Image: Disney Parks

Stay tuned at io9 for the latest on Star Wars at Disney Parks news.

