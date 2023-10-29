Lisa Frankenstein’s First Trailer Features a Girl, a Corpse, and a Quirky Romance

When her high-school crush dies, a lonely teen digs him up and reanimates him—what could go wrong? The neon-soaked, blood-splattered, very hairspray-filled first trailer for Lisa Frankenstein (written by Jennifer’s Body scribe Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for Juno) promises ghoulish hijinks galore.

LISA FRANKENSTEIN – Official Teaser Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters February 9 LISA FRANKENSTEIN – Official Teaser Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters February 9

Directed by Zelda Williams—the daughter of late comedy legend Robin Williams—and written by snappy-dialogue wizard Cody, Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), along with Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher), Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, and Joe Chrest.

Here’s the official synopsis: “A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.”

Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters February 9, 2024.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.