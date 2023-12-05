Suicide Squad Isekai’s New Trailer Has Monsters, Murder, and Anime John Cena

There is a lot going on in our latest look at Suicide Squad Isekai, the DC Comics anime that, well, is a Suicide Squad isekai—the popular portal fantasy subgenre about taking people out of their own time and place and dumping them in another world. But I am not going to scrub seeing an anime riff on Peacemaker’s DC movie design from my mind any time soon.

Directed by Jujutsu Kaisen’s Eri Osada and featuring new and familiar riffs on classic DC designs by Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda, Suicide Squad Isekai sees Amanda Waller’s crack team of enlisted rogues—Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Clayface, Deadshot, and King Shark—sent on a mission through a portal into a fantasy realm. With just 60 hours to complete before the bombs in their heads go off, it’s up to them, and a large array of firepower, to hack, slash, and shoot their way through orcs and dragons aplenty.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI | Official Trailer 2 | DC

While I don’t think an Isekai was at the top of anyone’s list when we first heard that DC was working on a Suicide Squad anime, watching it in action it’s kind of a perfect fit for a kookier side of the squad. Isekai doesn’t really have a remit where it needs to tell a particularly enthralling story or anything—give us DC villains anti-hero-ing their way through a bunch of high-fantasy murder and riffing and that’s fun enough.

Suicide Squad Isekai is set to release some time in 2024.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.