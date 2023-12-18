MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Doctor Who and the Future of Avatar

Twisters screenwriter Mark L. Smith discusses the sequel. A new Percy Jackson clip introduces Grover. Hiding In Time is coming to Amazon. Plus, what’s coming on For All Mankind. Spoilers, away!

Twisters

Elsewhere, Twisters screenwiter Mark L. Smith stated the sequel is “a separate story” and “not a continuation of the original” during a recent interview with Collider.

It’s a lot of fun. [Director Lee Isaac Chung] did his own thing to the script a little bit because that’s what they do, so I don’t know about some of the changes exactly. So, I don’t know the details, but it’s a separate story. It’s not a continuation of the original. But it’s just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it’s so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It’s just so out of his norm, and I think he’s having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it’s just all craziness of it.

Avatar 4

James Cameron also revealed there will be a significant time jump between Avatar 3 and 4 during a recent interview with Variety.

We did the [motion capture] capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four. We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven’t shot yet. So we’ll start on that after three is released.

The American Society of Magical Negroes

The latest recruit to a secret society of magical black people enters a love triangle with the white man he’s supposed to help in the trailer for The American Society of Magical Negroes.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES – Official Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters March 22 THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES – Official Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters March 22

Hellhounds

A werwolf motorcycle gang goes to war with a fanatical order of werewolf hunters in the trailer for Hellhounds, coming to digital this January 9.

HELLHOUNDS – 2023 TRAILER HELLHOUNDS – 2023 TRAILER

Halcyon

According to Deadline, Amazon is developing Halcyon, a “sci-fi thriller drama” based on Christopher Long’s graphic novel, Hiding In Time, from Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. Created by Richard Smith, the series is described as “a paranoid sci-fi thriller in which the Witness Protection Program relocates families to various eras in time. The series unravels a conspiracy that emerges when this seemingly infallible system is breached.”

Nowhere

Deadline also reports Mathhew Arnold (Siberia, Emerald City) is now developing Nowhere at NBC, “a high concept mystery in the vein of Manifest or La Brea with supernatural thriller elements.” The story concerns “a group of individuals who awake to find that all the inhabitants from their remote Vermont town have seemingly vanished overnight. Led by the former sheriff, the remaining citizens embark on a mysterious search for their missing loved ones, uncovering numerous supernatural anomalies along the way.”

Uncle Fester: The Series

According to Bloomberg, a Wednesday spinoff series focusing on Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester is now in development at Netflix.

For All Mankind

Spoiler TV also has a brief synopsis for “Crossing the Line,” the seventh episode of For All Mankind’s fourth season.

A group on Mars takes drastic measures. Margo grapples with a new assignment.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson learns Grover is a satyr in a new clip from Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

First clip of #PercyJackson & The Olympians has been released! pic.twitter.com/ezCmCkBdn7 — Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) December 14, 2023

Doctor Who

Finally, the Doctor meets Ruby Sunday in a new clip from this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

Ruby Meets the Doctor | PREVIEW | The Church on Ruby Road | Doctor Who Ruby Meets the Doctor | PREVIEW | The Church on Ruby Road | Doctor Who

