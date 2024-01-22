Here Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans in Australia Right Now

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

If one of your goals for 2024 is to get a handle on your personal budget, swapping to a more affordable mobile plan is one way to do it. If you feel like you’re paying for more than you need with your current phone plan, or you want a cheaper option that has the same amount of data, swapping to a smaller provider with a SIM-only plan is the best way to save money on a mobile plan.

These smaller providers – also known as MVNOs – are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, but tend to offer much cheaper mobile plans. This is because they have lower overheads, smaller advertising budgets, don’t always stock handsets, and tend to be a more barebones affair. You’re getting data, talk, and text with these plans, and not much more.

Here are some of the cheapest mobile plans available in Australia right now.

The cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia under $10 per month

While there are a few mobile plans that won’t cost you more than $10 per month, most of these prices are due to introductory discounts. So while you’ll be paying $10 or less now, that price will increase after your first six months elapse. Your monthly data allowance is pretty limited for most mobile plans in this price bracket.

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest mobile plans you can get, at $5 per month for the first six months you’re connected, which includes a 2GB data allowance. Once that introductory period is up, you’ll pay $15 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount runs out. Southern Phone is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is another solid choice, and the telco is currently running a half-price discount for new customers. That means you’ll get 12GB for $10 per month for your first six months, and then pay $20 per month thereafter. As far as data caps go, this is the best you’ll get within this price range.

If you don’t want to mess around with a plan that’ll increase in price after a discount period ends, Dodo is offering a 2GB plan with a flat rate of $10 per 30-day renewal. That’s not a huge amount of data, but for a plan that’ll always be under $10 per month, it’s the only offer available. Dodo is powered by Optus’ 4G Plus mobile network.

The cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia under $20 per month

As far as the cheapest plan in this price range goes, TPG is a great pick for those who want a little extra data each month. Its 25GB phone plan will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re an existing TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month, which is great news if you have a hard cap of $20.

SpinTel is also worth considering. A 25GB plan will set you back $14 per month for your first six months, and $22 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

Moose Mobile is offering a plan with some solid data-to-dollar value, especially if you want to keep the cost of your phone bill under $20, even at full price. Moose’s plan comes with a 15GB data cap and you’ll pay $16.80 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. After that first year passes you’ll be paying $19.80 per month. Moose is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

The cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia under $30 per month

As we move up the price scale, you start to get access to Telstra-powered providers, like Tangerine. This telco is currently running an introductory offer where your first two months are free, with a data cap of 12GB. After that, you’ll be paying $22 per month, which makes it one of the cheaper plans in this price range. However, as far as data allowances go, there are plans with better value.

Woolworths Mobile has a prepaid plan that includes 22GB at $25 per month. While that’s a fairly average data allowance in this price tier, what makes this plan stand out is that it includes a bonus offer where you can save 10 per cent on your grocery shop once per month if you’re also an Everyday Rewards member.

Dodo is currently running a pretty solid introductory offer where it’ll double the data allowance of its $25 per month plan. You’ll get a monthly data cap of 50GB for the first three months of your connection, before dropping back to the standard 25GB.

If you want a lot of data that’ll always be under $30, then take a look at Kogan Mobile, which has a 40GB plan for $25 per month. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

Once again, TPG is one of the best value options available. You can currently sign up for its 45GB plan and only pay $15 per month for the first six months of your connection. Once that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $30 per month.

If you want a bit more data, Felix Mobile has a 50GB plan that’s currently $15 per month for the first three months of your connection. Once this introductory period ends, the plan’s price will increase to $30 per month, which will still keep you nicely within this price range. This offer is available until January 31 and you’ll need to use the promo code FELIX50.

If you want a 5G plan, your best bet is Telstra’s budget brand, Belong. The provider is currently offering a 25GB plan for a flat rate of $29 per month.

There’s also Amaysim, which is powered by Optus’ 5G network and is currently offering a 32GB plan for $30 per renewal. As a bonus, you’ll only pay $15 and get an extra 18GB of data (to a total of 50GB).

While other 5G mobile plans are cheaper than what Belong and Amaysim are offering, all of these have prices that, once the introductory discount period ends, put them well over the $30 per month threshold.

