Rebel Moon Goes Apocalyptic Chic in Its Weirdest Crossover Yet

The sci-fi fantasy universe Zack Snyder unleashed in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has inspired a new collaboration between Netflix and fashion brand Forever 21. Today the marks the launch of the limited-edition Forever 21 x Rebel Moon collection, with looks that jump right off the screen and into your closet.

“We are thrilled to be working with our partners at Netflix to introduce a true high fashion collection inspired by the aesthetics, artwork, and costumes of Rebel Moon, their biggest release to date,” Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21, shared in a statement. “This was a unique opportunity to fuse the mood and storyline of a major cinematic production with the talents of the Forever 21 design team who hail from all corners of the globe.”

The collection is meant to evoke the on-screen wardrobes seen on the film’s characters. It features functional designs that also stay true to Rebel Moon’s sci-fi aesthetic, and includes 18 pieces (cotton tees, knit tops, fleece athletic bottoms, sweatshirts and hoodies, dresses, and a bomber-style jacket) to help create ‘fits you’d wear with your own space crew. The utilitarian looks are very versatile and thankfully not cosplay or costume-y at all, with a neutral-toned, everyday minimalist look similar to brands like AllSaints, albeit at more affordable prices ($US14.99-$US99.99). Sizes are inclusive: men’s/unisex ranges from XS-XXL; women’s from XS-XL; and plus from 0X-4X.

Beginning January 4, the Forever 21 x Rebel Moon collection will be available exclusively at select Forever 21 stores, the Forever 21 mobile app, and on Forever21.com.

Rebel Moon x Forever 21

Image: Forever 21

