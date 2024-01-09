The New Battlestar Galactica Reboot Gets a Promising Update

News of Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail developing a new version of Battlestar Galactica broke almost five years ago. In that time, there haven’t been many updates, but now, finally, there’s a huge one and we’re hoping this is the news that pushes the project into reality.

Deadline reports that the show, which is being developed for Peacock, will now be written, executive produced, and showrun by Derek Simonds. He created the 2017 USA show The Sinner starring Bill Pullman and produced that same year’s Call Me By Your Name. He’s taking over for Michael Lesslie, who was announced on the project in May 2020.

Esmail remains on as an executive producer, so it seems like a good bet what he originally said way back in 2019 still holds true. At the time, Esmail said this version of Battlestar Galactica is not going to be a remake of the masterful 2004 series, or even the campy, delightful 1978 original. Instead, this will be a “new story within the mythology.” Or, at least that was the case almost five years ago. Maybe Simonds has a different take.

Because, let’s face it, what’s Battlestar Galactica without… the good ship Battlestar Galactica, the last place where humanity survives in a galactic war with the evil Cylons.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on any and all BSG happenings this year, next year, or even if it takes five more years for another update.

