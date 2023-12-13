Stranger Things Gets Back In Production This January

With the Hollywood strikes now having wrapped in full, productions are able to start back up again. Stranger Things, according to Deadline, is set to get back to work in early January.

Sources speaking to the outlet claims the show will get back into the swing of things pretty much right after the New Year starts, with dates ranging from January 5 to a few days later on the 8th. Until then, table reads are expected to kick up over the next few weeks, and the cast is said to presently be up in Atlanta, Georgia. In mid-November after SAG-AFTRA hit a tentative agreement with studios, David Harbour said that he was expected to be flown out to Atlanta the following weekend.

Stranger Things was one of the first shows to pause production after the WGA strike started in May, made all the more notable by the fact that other shows—namely Andor and House of the Dragon—were still set to continue production. At the time, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer openly stood by their writing team, saying the process “does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.” Presently, the show’s fifth and final season is believed to be hitting in 2025 at the earliest; with the entire cast from the previous season (and whole series) expected to return. And Netflix says the season also plans to address how the show’s cast has so clearly aged at some point during its run.

To fill the void, the streamer has a spin-off prequel focused on the origins of Henry Creel, who eventually becomes the series big bad Vecna. That prequel, subtitled The First Shadow, is a stage play currently set to begin its London run in 2024; previews for it begin next week on December 14 in the Phoenix Theatre.

