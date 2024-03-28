iPhone 16: Release Date, Rumours, Leaks, Features & More

With the iPhone 15 now available and in the hands of millions of Apple fans across the world, attention now turns to the iPhone 16. What are we expecting from the iPhone 16? What camera and performance upgrades might come with the new device?

Latest iPhone 16 News, Rumours and Leaks

March 28 –Weibo user OvO Ou Ou Yi Yi Yi Yi baby baby sauce OvO (via Tom’s Guide) has leaked what looks like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 renders. The Pro model has the usual 3 camera set up on the back of the phone with the action button and volume on the right-hand side.

The iPhone 16, however, has a vertical stack for its two cameras, rather than the diagonal set up in the 15 model.

February 16 – Spotted earlier this month, the iPhone 16 base model camera layout could be a throwback to the Cupertino company’s 10-year anniversary model, the iPhone X. MacRumors has put together a mock-up of what the models could look like, showing a vertical stack with a small bump, reducing the camera area size on the phone.

It’s safe to expect that the iPhone 16 will be released sometime in September 2024. The iPhone 15 was revealed on September 13, 2023, and was subsequently released on September 23. Apple will likely have a similar timeline with the 2024 range, although there is perhaps a small chance that Apple could move the event and release to October and November, as the company did with the iPhone 13.

iPhone 16 Versions

The iPhone 16 range will likely be comprised of the usual suspects – the standard iPhone 16 model, the Plus (a larger phone with the same base specs), the Pro (a much more powerful device with better cameras), and the Pro Max (a much more powerful device with a larger body and screen). We’re not expecting the Mini to return, sadly.

It was speculated last year that an iPhone with the ‘Ultra’ suffix may be introduced to replace the Pro Max, and although this didn’t end up happening, it’s widely tipped that the ‘Ultra’ naming has shifted to the 2024 range. Whether or not the Ultra will be an additional phone in the lineup, or will replace the Pro Max, time will tell.

iPhone 16 Features: What to Expect

Camera

We learned from Macrumors on August 15 that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could feature an upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, capable of better lighting quality in dim environments, but for the moment, that’s the most we’ve learned about the new lenses.

Battery

The iPhone 16’s battery is predicted to have a thermal system integrated after some of the iPhone 15 models were overheating last year, as per MacRumors. Its Pro model is rumoured to have a 3,355 mAh capacity with a redesigned connector, according to known Apple Source Kosutami (see below).

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/QvguZ7CrtL — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 20, 2023

Action Button

As reported by Macrumors on November 30, it’s expected that the Action button will be introduced across all models, not just the Pro devices like with the iPhone 15 range where the Action button was introduced.

Forbes reported on November 4 that the Pro and Pro Max could feature a redesigned Action button. It’ll be a capacitive button, capable of different or stronger inputs, depending on the strength applied to the button, similar to when you tap on your screen harder and you may get different actions, like the option to delete apps.

Just to quell your expectations; rumours that the 2024 range would feature ‘Taptic’ buttons have been squashed.

Wi-Fi

On top of new buttons, it’s also expected that the iPhone 16 will feature Wi-Fi 7 support. As reported again by Macrumors on August 15, it’s expected that the Pro and Pro Max models will feature Wi-Fi 7, while the standard and Plus models will feature Wi-Fi 6e.

Siri

It’s also expected that Siri will be getting generative AI features, according to Macrumors.

Notch

For this upcoming model, the notch is rumoured to be no more, according to Patently Apple, designs have been in the work where the new iPhone could have an under-the-display Face ID module.

iPhone 16 Design: What to Expect

Specifications

Prominent leaker @URedditor posted in May 2023 that the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would have new screen dimensions; 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively, while the standard and Plus would have the same screen sizes as their predecessors (6.1-inch and 6.69-inch respectively).

Apple is working on two Pro models

for the iPhone 16 series, with increased display panel sizes (the actual display area is a bit smaller):



D93 – 6.3”



D94 – 6.9”



Both models are set to feature the new periscope lens, unlike the 15 lineup where it’s restricted to the Pro Max. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 16, 2023

As you might be expecting, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices will likely see the introduction of a new A-series chip, while the standard and Plus will be handed down the A17 chip from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which is just how Apple handles its incremental upgrades.

Additionally, as of November 17, it’s expected that the new range of iPhones will feature a graphene heat sink to address overheating concerns. The higher production costs of the iPhone 15 could also result in a price hike for the 2024 range, as reported by Nikkei Asia on October 21.

Colours

According to Twitter/X user ShrimpApplePro, a Weibo account user has said the iPhone 16 will be ditching its titanium and titanium blue colour replacing it with a rose hue. There will also be a black, white and grey offering this year. This could be speculation but the Weibo user said the iPhone 14 would come in a purple colour.

iPhone 16 Accessories: What To Expect

iPhone 16 Price: What to Expect

The iPhone 15 was expected to be more expensive, and it was! The iPhone 15 Pro Max started from a hefty $2,199 and the most expensive model with 1 TB of data was $2,899. For this year’s model, nothing has been uttered yet of the price, but assume you’ll be paying the same as the 15 or a bit more.

That’s all we know so far. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the iPhone 16 range. For now, check out our iPhone 15 review and our thoughts on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

