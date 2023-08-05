The Cheapest Way to Try Out 5G Home Internet Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contributor: Alex Choros

If you’ve heard the hype about 5G home internet but aren’t huffed up enough to cancel your existing NBN plan just yet, I’ve got good news for you. Now is a really good time to try out 5G.

There’s nothing stopping you from keeping your current NBN connection while you do and there are some great deals out there that make it possible to test drive the wireless broadband without spending a cent or committing to yet another bill.

Cheapest 5G home internet plans

If you just want the short version, check out the widget below for a round of the cheapest 5G home internet plans available in Australia this month.

If you’re after a slightly longer one, we recommend starting with this plan from iiNet.

The iiNet 5G Broadband Plus plan comes with a modem and includes typical evening download speeds of 49Mbps and upload speeds of around 15Mbps. Best of all, iiNet will cover the cost of your first month with this plan. If you don’t like to reality of 5G home internet or don’t get as good a connection as you’d hoped, you can just cancel, return the modem and continue on your way.

For comparison, check out the widget below for a shortlist of NBN plans that offer similar speeds.

If you need a little bit more speed, it won’t cost you a cent more to try out the iiNet 5G Broadband Premium plan instead.

The terms, conditions and first-month free promotion are all the same here, you just faster speeds. Rather than the 49Mbps typical evening download speeds, you’re looking at around 100Mbps. Upload speeds are about the same at 15Mbps.

As with its more affordable counterpart, iiNet will cover the cost of your first month with this plan. If you’re unsatisfied with your service, it’s relatively painless to cancel, return the modem and move on with your life. So long as you do this part within the first 21 days and the modem itself is in good working order, you’ll avoid any pesky hardware fees.

How does NBN compare?

For comparison, check out the widget below for a shortlist of NBN plans that offer similar speeds.

If neither of those is fast enough for you, there are a few 5G home internet providers that offer plans with uncapped speeds. These plans tend to be a bit more expensive, but if you’re after an NBN alternative that can deliver a similar level of hustle as the fastest speed tiers this might be a cheaper option in the long run.

5G home internet plans with uncapped speeds

Check out the widget below for a round-up of 5G Home Internet plans with uncapped speeds.

Our pick of the lot here is the Optus Plus Entertainer Superfast 5G home internet plan. This internet plan comes with both data and unlimited speeds. Optus will also throw in the first month for free, plus a $20 discount on the first six months with the plan if you sign on today. This brings the cost of this plan down from $99 per month to $79 per month.

After that honeymoon period, you’ll revert to the usual rate but since this is a no-contract plan you’re free to shop around for a better deal. The catch is that those who leave before the first 36 months are up may also be faced with a modem fee of between $16 and $576 depending on how many months Optus have you on the books.

