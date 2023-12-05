The Cheapest 5G Home Internet Plans if You Want an NBN Alternative

Contributor: Alex Choros

As the price of an NBN connection keeps going up, 5G home internet is only going to get more tempting as an alternative.

If you’re already sold, check out the widget below for a round of the cheapest 5G home internet plans available in Australia this month.

Which providers have the cheapest 5G home internet plans?

If you’re looking for the cheapest 5G home internet plan around, you don’t have to look very hard to pick up on the trend here. 5G home internet plans running on the Vodafone network tend to be cheaper than those running on the Optus network, which tend to be cheaper than those running on the Telstra network.

Take this plan from iiNet as an example:

The iiNet 5G Broadband Plus plan comes with a modem and includes typical evening download speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of around 12Mbps. The best part here is that iiNet will cover the cost of your first month with this plan. If you don’t like the reality of 5G home internet or don’t get as good a connection as you’d hoped, you can just cancel, return the modem and continue on your way.

For comparison, check out the widget below for a shortlist of NBN plans that offer similar speeds.

Chances are that if you’re looking for the cheapest 5G home internet provider, you’re probably looking in the wrong place.

SpinTel might not throw in the first month for free but it’s currently running a discount that knocks the price of its 5G Unlimited Wireless Broadband down by $10 per month for the first three months.

Our pick of the lot here is the Optus Plus Entertainer Superfast 5G home internet plan.

This internet plan comes with both data and unlimited speeds. Optus will also throw in the first month for free, free Standard Netflix, plus a second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 for $1 rather than the usual $229 if you sign up before the end of January 2024. You’ll also save $10 per month for the first six months.

The one catch here is that those who leave before those first 36 months are up may also be faced with a modem fee of between $16 and $576, depending on how many remaining months Optus has you on the books for.

