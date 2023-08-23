MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From The Marvels, Wheel of Time, and More

Netflix has released a new look at the Chicken Run sequel, as well as another new look at One Piece. Get ready for the return of Upload with new images. Plus, what’s coming on the series finale of Nancy Drew.

The Bride

According to a new report from World of Reel (via insider Daniel Richtman’s Patreon page), Netflix is no longer moving forward with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake starring Christian Bale.

The Marvels

Indiewire’s fall preview has a new image of Kamala Khan reacting negatively to Goose in The Marvels.

Photo: Disney

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

IndieWire also has this image of Fowler conversing with a snail in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Photo: Netflix

Ren and Stimpy

Billy West confirmed Comedy Central is still moving forward with its Ren and Stimpy reboot during a recent interview with Cartoon Base.

The ‘REN AND STIMPY’ revival remains in development announcements are coming soon:



“Yes they are! Sit tight and wait for announcements…”



(Source: @TheBillyWest / @whatsonpplus) pic.twitter.com/X4dZFSz0lY — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) August 17, 2023

One Piece

Netflix has additionally released a new poster for its live-action One Piece series premiering this August 31.

This crew looks good in ink. Take a closer 👀 at the brand new illustrated art for #OnePieceNetflix. pic.twitter.com/qcqb3JbyRm — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 22, 2023

Upload

Spoiler TV has images from the third season of Upload premiering this October 20 on Amazon. Head over there to see the rest.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone. The series was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein. Series stars: Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora,Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

The Wheel of Time

Rand asks Logain how to better control his powers in a new clip from The Wheel of Time’s second season.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek | ‘I Remember You’

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew faces the apocalypse in the trailer for “The Light Between Lives” — tonight’s series finale on The CW.

THE TRAILER FOR THE NANCY DREW SERIES FINALE #nancydrew pic.twitter.com/8P9dI4kglT — nancy drew updates (@drewcrewfilming) August 17, 2023

