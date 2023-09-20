Early Buzz for The Creator Is Extremely Encouraging

Odds are, when you saw the first trailer for The Creator, you immediately knew you’d be watching the film. The latest from Rogue One and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards looks like everything we love about sci-fi movies. It’s original, it’s beautiful, it’s got cool robots, weapons, ships, you name it. This, it seemed, had the potential to be something special.

But anything can be made to look cool in a two-minute clip, right? Is The Creator actually any good? Well, the first social media reactions are out and the answer seems to be a resounding “Yes.” They range from hailing the film as a masterpiece to even more measured reactions praising it. Here’s a collection of reactions.

#TheCreator is a bold, fun, sci-fi delight. It has an engrossing story, gorgeous visuals, resonant themes, & epic action. My main problem is it didn’t make me cry. It tries. VERY hard. But a tiny lack of connection means it *JUST* misses being a perfect package. But only *just.* pic.twitter.com/rQhPfv6kIu — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 19, 2023

Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is 1 of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical. pic.twitter.com/fjAwuB0VtR — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 19, 2023

Visually #TheCreator is PHENOMENAL. If you want a cinematographer on the rise to keep your eye on, it’s Oren Soffer. This movie is one stunning frame after the next. pic.twitter.com/s1swupvGfN — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 19, 2023

#thecreator is one of the most visually stunning movies with breathtaking effects and damn good acting to boot. It tackles a variety of heavy themes, including evolution, and raises a lot of questions about ethics. However, it’s disjointed, & viewers left asking, “What was that?” pic.twitter.com/eb65MPHebZ — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) September 19, 2023

The soulfulness and spirituality of Gareth Edwards’ #TheCreator make every go-for-broke action set piece, every genuinely dazzling visual effect (by @ILMVFX and others), every gritty chase sequence resonate that much more. Beautifully designed and shot and richly rewarding. Go. pic.twitter.com/h0bFn3rjrf — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a massive feat for the sci-fi genre and the all-too-rare original blockbuster.



It’s the culmination of Gareth Edwards’ career so far, and it’s the ultimate version of the type of movie he’s been making since 2010’s ‘Monsters.’



More of this, please. pic.twitter.com/9gOnEpPa4K — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) September 19, 2023

Thought provoking, full of heart and stunning visuals with masterful world building! #TheCreator is a true sci-fi epic and Madeleine Yuna Voyles is an absolute star! pic.twitter.com/zjBT7HH9So — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) September 19, 2023

Not only is The Creator visually stunning, the story is really emotional, too. I was completely captivated pretty early on. Alphie is adorable! I totally fell in love with her! Love the important underlying themes of accepting those who are different from you. #TheCreator pic.twitter.com/jnnuMn3teO — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a masterpiece & one of the year’s best movies. It hits on so many levels with AI being such a hot topic. Gareth Edwards does a masterful job of keeping the audience engaged every step of the way. Madeleine Yuna Voyles has to be in the conversations for The Oscars pic.twitter.com/n8XSTiNqcm — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is astonishingly good. Best film of the year and best sci-fi film in ages, in my opinion.



Gareth Edwards flips expectations really impressively for a visceral, touching, and creative story of humanity.



Genuinely loved it. You have to see this one. pic.twitter.com/2IH7YTeSFh — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 19, 2023

I’m so impressed with what #GarethEdwards pulled off on #thecreator. He’s made an original sci-fi movie in a time where making original movies on this scale is next to impossible and the film delivers on so many levels. Seek this one out and absolutely see it in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/sQGSGqImG1 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a masterpiece of an #AI story. It had me in tears. Watching a film without knowing how it would play out was such a joy. Gareth Edwards shot a beautiful film. John David Washington deserves to be recognized during awards season. Still thinking about it days later pic.twitter.com/ZH0lbrDBr3 — Jenna Busch-Henderson (@JennaBusch) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is an ambitious sci-fi odyssey with a profound take on humanity, acceptance & freedom at its core. John David Washington gives a career best performance, while Madeleine Yuna Voyles proves she’s a young actor to watch. The third act surprised me, this film WENT THERE! pic.twitter.com/2UODyqmt15 — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a brutal, intense & ambitious sci-fi war epic, w/ a heavy emphasis on war.



Its visuals are absolutely gorgeous in trademark Gareth Edwards style.



John David Washington & Madeleine Yuna Voyles are great together. A unique spin on the lone wolf & cub trope. pic.twitter.com/MhFiKfrWwo — POC Culture (@POCculture) September 19, 2023

Well, that was great. #TheCreator gave me the scale I hoped for from a Gareth Edwards film and plays like a cross between Spielberg’s A.I. and The Second Renaissance from The Animatrix. Movie good! 👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/YinotxRWoe — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) September 19, 2023

Lots of different opinions there—but for the most part, it’s all very encouraging. Gareth Edwards has done the rarest thing in this day and age: made an original science fiction movie with actual stars and a big budget that’s getting released in theaters. Even if the movie wasn’t great, that’s a feat on its own.

The Creator stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. We’ll have more on it soon, including an interview with Edwards, its co-writer and director. It opens September 29.

