Here Are the Best NBN 250 and NBN 100 Deals for Speedsters Looking To Save

If you’re after a high-speed NBN plan, chances are you’re going to end up looking at NBN 1000 sooner rather than later. That’s not a huge surprise. When it comes to NBN speeds, it doesn’t get any faster than gigabit internet. However, those high-end speeds don’t come cheap. For a sense of just how expensive the fastest class of the best NBN plans has become, check out the deals widget below to compare.

Of course, if you’re looking to cut back from NBN 1000 then the next best option is NBN 250. It’s a little bit more affordable and while it won’t get you anywhere near a gigabit connection, it’s still going to be fast enough for even demanding users and crowded households.

Sound good? Check out the widget below for a round-up of the best NBN 250 plans sorted by speed.

Our pick of the lot here is the Swoop Home Superfast NBN plan.

This NBN internet plan comes with unlimited data, standard typical evening download speeds of 250Mbps and typical upload speeds of up to 25Mbps. You’ll also save $35 per month for the first six months if you use the code 35FAST when you sign up. This offer expires at the end of the month.

If you’re keen to save even more cash, then another option to consider here is an NBN 100 plan through iPrimus. Signing up for the iPrimus Premium NBN 100 plan right now won’t save you any money, but it will get you access to the higher speeds you would ordinarily have to pay more to get.

This NBN internet plan comes with unlimited data, typical evening download speeds of 95Mbps, typical upload speeds of up to 17Mbps, zero setup fees and a free modem when you stay connected for a full year.

However, signing up before 5 December 2023 means getting a free six-month speed boost. That means instead of the typical speeds listed above, you’re looking at 200Mbps of typical download speeds and 21Mbps of typical upload speeds.

Both of these are a cut above what you can expect from NBN 100 plans around the same price. What’s more, iPrimus’ NBN plans are no-contract, so you can always part ways with the provider once the promotion ends or even earlier if you like.

Just remember that if you do choose to ditch iPrimus before the first twelve months are up, you’ll have to pay out the cost of the modem. This break fee should work out to be $10 for each month you have remaining in that calendar year.

