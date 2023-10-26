Go Ultrafast for Cheap With These NBN 1000 Plans For Under $100

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

An NBN 1000 plan is the fastest NBN connection available in Australia, but it doesn’t come cheap. In most cases, the cost of a full-price NBN 1000 plan sits in the range of $135 to $155 per month. However, there are some internet providers that are offering introductory discounts for new customers, which will allow you to nab a cheaper NBN 1000 plan. In some cases, you’ll be paying under $100 for the first six months of your connection.

If you’re looking to get an ultrafast/lightspeed/super duper fast internet connection, here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

These are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 1000 plan you’ll need to ensure that you have a connection that supports it. NBN 1000 connections are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses – so if you don’t have one of those, then you’re out of luck. If you aren’t sure which type of NBN connection you have, you can follow Gizmodo Australia’s guide to checking here.

Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, which will set you back $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even without the discount, this is still one of the cheapest options you can get. Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps, which also makes it one of the fastest NBN 1000 connections.

As an extra incentive to stick around, Superloop is also offering a free Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router if you stay with the provider for 18 months. However, if you leave Superloop before those 18 months elapse, you’ll need to pay a clawback fee for the router that’s equal to $8 per remaining month.

Up next is Swoop, which is currently offering its NBN 1000 plan for $99 per month as well. This price will last for the first six months you’re connected with the provider, before sharply increasing to $139 per month. This offer is available until October 31, and Swoop is reporting typical evening speeds of 582/47 Mbps.

Tangerine is another cheap option at $99.90 per month – however, the provider doesn’t currently have data regarding its typical evening speeds, so it’s hard to say what you can expect. This pricing only lasts for the first six months of your connection and will increase to $129.90 per month once the discount period ends.

Exetel is another cheap option, with prices that are very similar to what Superloop is offering. With Exetel, you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $109.99 per month thereafter. However, Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 400/42 Mbps.

In terms of the fastest NBN 1000 plan, Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps. The provider is also running an introductory offer that lasts for the first 12 months you’re on the plan, so you’ll be playing $115 per month and then $135 per month once the discount ends.

It’s also worth noting that all of these plans mentioned above are contract-free. So if you want to avoid paying full price for an NBN 1000 connection, you’re able to make the jump to a different plan or provider without any hassle.

More NBN plans

You can find the rest of Gizmodo Australia’s NBN breakdowns here: