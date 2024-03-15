Swoop Has Discounted All of Its NBN Plans

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to internet providers with introductory discount offers we’re pretty spoilt for choice. Case in point, Swoop is currently running deals across all of its NBN plans. In short, the faster the NBN tier, the larger the introductory discount – which is good news if you’re looking to bump up your current connection speed.

Before we take a look at how this internet provider rates against the alternatives, let’s take a quick look at Swoop’s roster of NBN plans.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What do Swoop’s NBN plans look like?

As you can see, Swoop offers a range of internet plans with a variety of speeds. In most cases, the provider is reporting congestion-free typical evening speeds for each NBN tier.

As far as perks and promotions are concerned, there are two big ways to save on the cost of your internet connection with Swoop. The first is to sign up for one of these Swoop plans by the end of March and use the respective promo code for each speed tier when at the checkout. Do that and you’ll save between $15 to $40 per month for the first six months.

It’s not the only way to save on the internet with Swoop. If you refer a friend, you’ll both nab a $15 credit to your account each month for the following six months after they sign up for Swoop. Assuming you can find someone to go in on the gambit with you, that’s a pretty solid amount of savings for both parties.

All of Swoop’s NBN plans are contract-free, so if you feel like leaving the service once the discount period ends, you can do so with no strings attached.

How do Swoop’s NBN 100 plans compare?

For those who feel that need for a little more speed, Swoop’s Home Fast plans are going to be right up your alley. This Swoop plan comes with speeds of up to 100Mbps and you can save $26 per month for six months if you sign up before the end of March and use the promo code WO100. That means you’ll pay $68 per month initially, and then $94 per month after the discount period ends. You can also chuck on an extra $15 in credit for six months if you refer a friend.

If you want something a bit cheaper, Dodo is offering its NBN 100 plan for $94 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month after that. The provider is also reporting typical download speeds of 100Mbps, although its upload speeds are slightly slower at 17Mbps.

There’s also Spintel which, despite being a hair more expensive than Swoop initially, works out cheaper in the long run. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months you’re with Spintel. and then $79.95 per month after that. Spintel is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

How do Swoop’s NBN 250 plans compare?

Need more speed than an NBN 100 plan can offer? If you sign up for Swoop‘s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $84 per month for the first six months and then $119 per month after that. Swoop’s NBN Home Superfast plan comes with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps, making it the cheapest congestion-free NBN 250 plan.

As per usual, this Swoop plan has no contract, comes with unlimited data and you can take a bite out of the price if you refer a friend or sign up before the end of March or use the promo code WO250.

If you’re more concerned with getting the cheapest deal instead of having the fastest speeds, then Spintel has the best offer going. You’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months and then $85.95 per month once the discount period ends. Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which isn’t too bad, especially when you consider that its full price is considerably cheaper than what most other internet providers are offering in this tier.

How do Swoop’s NBN 1000 plans compare?

Last but not least, there’s the Swoop NBN Ultrafast plan. This one comes with typical evening download speeds of up to 582Mbps and upload speeds of as much as 47Mbps. During the discount period, you’ll be paying $99 per month, so it’s tied with Superloop as the cheapest NBN 1000 plan. However, with a full price of $139 per month, it’s a little more expensive than more modest internet solutions. Still, you can apply some downward pressure to the asking price if you tag in a friend or sign up before the end of March and use the promo code WO1000.

If you want a faster plan, we mentioned that Superloop also has an NBN 1000 plan that’s priced at $99 per month – at least during its introductory period. Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, so not only is it the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available it’s also the overall fastest.

This pricing will last for the first six months you’re with Superloop, before jumping up to $109 per month thereafter.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website

Image: 20th Television Animation