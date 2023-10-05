Here Are The Cheapest Google Pixel 8 Plans In Australia

There’s a new smartphone in town. During its annual Made By event, Google announced the latest iteration of its Pixel range, which comes in two flavours – the standard Google Pixel 8 and the beefier Pixel 8 Pro.
Both handsets have received a bit of a design shakeup with more rounded and straight edges, along with an upgraded camera system and a brand new processor, the Google Tensor G3 chip. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s more detailed look at the Pixel 8 here and the Pixel 8 Pro here.
If you’re looking to pick up Google’s latest smartphone, here are the cheapest preorder plans for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.
Table of contents
The cheapest Google Pixel 8 plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
The cheapest Google Pixel 8 Pro plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Release date and pricing for the Google Pixel 8 in Australia
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Australia from Thursday, October 12. Preorders started on Thursday, October 5.
Here’s how the Google Pixel 8 is priced:
- 128GB model: $1,199
- 256GB model: $1,299
And here’s the pricing for the Google Pixel 8 Pro:
- 128GB model: $1,699
- 256GB model: $1,799
- 512GB model: $1,999
Google Pixel 8 specs
- Screen: 6.2-inch Actua display (42 per cent brighter year-on-year), built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Size: 150.5 mm x 70.8 mm x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 187 grams
- Battery: All day (24 hours+), up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver
- Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Processor: Google Tensor G3
- Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie cam
- Authentication: Fingerprint, face unlock, PIN/pattern/password
- Network: 5G
- Water resistance: IP68
- Colours: Obsidian (black), hazel, and rose
Google Pixel 8 Pro specs
- Screen: 6.7-inch Actua display (42 per cent brighter year-on-year), built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Size: 162.6 mm x 76.5 mm x 8.8 mm
- Weight: 213 grams
- Battery: all day (24 hours+), up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB
- Processor: Google Tensor G3
- Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie cam
- Authentication: fingerprint, face unlock, PIN/pattern/password
- Network: 5G
- Water resistance: IP68
- Colours: Porcelain, obsidian (black), and bay (blue)
At its Made By Google event, Google announced the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and two new colour options for the Pixel Buds. While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more. Stay tuned for our review of the new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.
Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia