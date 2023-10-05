Here Are The Cheapest Google Pixel 8 Plans In Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s a new smartphone in town. During its annual Made By event, Google announced the latest iteration of its Pixel range, which comes in two flavours – the standard Google Pixel 8 and the beefier Pixel 8 Pro.

Both handsets have received a bit of a design shakeup with more rounded and straight edges, along with an upgraded camera system and a brand new processor, the Google Tensor G3 chip. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s more detailed look at the Pixel 8 here and the Pixel 8 Pro here.

If you’re looking to pick up Google’s latest smartphone, here are the cheapest preorder plans for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

The cheapest Google Pixel 8 plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

The cheapest Google Pixel 8 Pro plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Australia from Thursday, October 12. Preorders started on Thursday, October 5.

Here’s how the Google Pixel 8 is priced:

128GB model : $1,199

: $1,199 256GB model: $1,299

And here’s the pricing for the Google Pixel 8 Pro:

128GB model : $1,699

: $1,699 256GB model : $1,799

: $1,799 512GB model: $1,999

Image: Google

Google Pixel 8 specs

Screen : 6.2-inch Actua display (42 per cent brighter year-on-year), built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

: 6.2-inch Actua display (42 per cent brighter year-on-year), built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Refresh rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Size : 150.5 mm x 70.8 mm x 8.9 mm

: 150.5 mm x 70.8 mm x 8.9 mm Weight : 187 grams

: 187 grams Battery : All day (24 hours+), up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

: All day (24 hours+), up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Storage : 128 GB, 256 GB

: 128 GB, 256 GB Processor : Google Tensor G3

: Google Tensor G3 Camera : 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie cam

: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie cam Authentication : Fingerprint, face unlock, PIN/pattern/password

: Fingerprint, face unlock, PIN/pattern/password Network : 5G

: 5G Water resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Obsidian (black), hazel, and rose

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs

Screen : 6.7-inch Actua display (42 per cent brighter year-on-year), built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

: 6.7-inch Actua display (42 per cent brighter year-on-year), built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Refresh rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Size : 162.6 mm x 76.5 mm x 8.8 mm

: 162.6 mm x 76.5 mm x 8.8 mm Weight : 213 grams

: 213 grams Battery : all day (24 hours+), up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

: all day (24 hours+), up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB Processor : Google Tensor G3

: Google Tensor G3 Camera : 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie cam

: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie cam Authentication : fingerprint, face unlock, PIN/pattern/password

: fingerprint, face unlock, PIN/pattern/password Network : 5G

: 5G Water resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Porcelain, obsidian (black), and bay (blue)

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia