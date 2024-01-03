MORNING SPOILERS: Jack Black Adds Minecraft To His List of Video Game Movie Roles

Adam Wingard teases some major Kaiju easter eggs in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The cast of Madame Web look forward to this, the year of Madame Web. The First Omen teases its deadly delights. Don Lee goes hunting in the apocalypse in a new Netflix series. Plus, Echo squares off against Daredevil in a new clip. Spoilers now!

Minecraft

Deadline reports Jack Black has joined the cast of the Minecraft movie in a currently undisclosed role.

Untitled Jordan Peele Project

During his recent guest appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Jordan Peele stated his next film could be his “favorite movie” if he “make(s) it right.”

This has been…obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be. I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.

[Coming Soon]

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Speaking with Total Film (via Coming Soon), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard promised the upcoming sequel includes numerous Easter eggs referencing previous Toho projects.

One of the incredible things about Godzilla is that the character has existed in so many different tones and interpretations in the Toho films. I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas, and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters. In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open!

Relatedly, newly leaked tie-toys include “Godzilla Evolved,” “Kong with B.E.A.S.T. Glove,” “Skar King with Whiplash,” and “Suko with Titanus Doug.”

New @PlaymatesToys “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” 6″ figures are now arriving at retailers. Each figure pack costs $9.99 and will be available from Walmart, Amazon, and/or Target. pic.twitter.com/EUmM4c7GD2 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) January 2, 2024

Dead By Daylight

Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek gave a brief update on the Dead By Daylight movie during a recent interview with Collider.

I will say that one of the projects that I’m active on is Dead by Daylight, which is the video game adaptation of a game that’s been around for, like, seven years. I look at that as the celebration of horror that the video game itself is.

Madame Web

The cast of Madame Web reveal their New Year’s resolutions in a new featurette.

We predict this is a New Year’s resolution you’ll keep.



See #MadameWeb exclusively in movie theaters February 14. pic.twitter.com/zpiD5pd3lH — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) January 2, 2024

The First Omen

A six second teaser promises a full trailer for The Omen prequel will release sometime later today.

The First Omen | Trailer Tomorrow | 20th Century Studios The First Omen | Trailer Tomorrow | 20th Century Studios

Badland Hunters

Elsewhere, Don Lee cuts the head off an alligator in the trailer for Badland Hunters, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama coming to Netflix this January 26.

Badland Hunters | Official Teaser | Netflix Badland Hunters | Official Teaser | Netflix

Twisted Metal

NBC reports the second season of Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV series will introduce Calypso, Dollface and Mr. Grimm.

La Brea

Eoin Macken promised the final season of La Brea includes “all the dinosaurs you ever thought of in your life” during a recent interview with TV Line.

So many dinosaurs. Think of all the dinosaurs you ever thought of in your life, and they’re all in there. We’ve got time travel, dinosaurs, romance, death…all sorts of stuff.

Echo

Finally, Maya fights Daredevil in a new clip from Echo, premiering January 9 on Disney+.

