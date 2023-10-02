MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From House of the Dragon, and More

Get a look at the return of Shining Vale. Venture to a creepy alien world in a new look at Max animated series Scavengers Reign. Plus, what’s coming on Gen V and American Horror Story: Delicate. Spoilers away!

Tron: The Animated Movie

During a recent interview with Collider, the chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee, promised to pitch an animated Tron movie at her next meeting.

I will promise to do it at my next directors’ lunch. Once a month, I just have lunch with all the directors together, and I’m gonna say, ‘There has been a request. Is there anyone here, who has been dreaming of that to happen?’ We’re filmmaker-driven, so then I can blame them, if it doesn’t happen. No, I’m teasing…I’m gonna write that down and bring that to them. Unfairly, I haven’t done that yet, so I will. I love that.

Blood and Snow

A meteorite brings an alien disease to an arctic research station in the trailer for Blood and Snow.

BLOOD AND SNOW 🎬 Official Trailer 🎬 Sci-Fi Horror Movie 🎬 English HD 2023 BLOOD AND SNOW 🎬 Official Trailer 🎬 Sci-Fi Horror Movie 🎬 English HD 2023

House of the Dragon

According to THR, the second season of House of Dragon is slated for an unspecified 2024 release date.

The Winter King

Arthur enters peace talks with the tribe kings in the synopsis for the sixth episode of The Winter King.

Arthur and the tribe kings enter peace talks; Arthur meets Guinevere, Ceinwyn’s lady-in-waiting, while traveling.

Shining Vale

Pat visits her doctor in a new clip from the October 13 return episode of Shining Vale.

Shining Vale | ‘Rehabilitated’ Ep. 1 Sneak Peak Clip | Season 2 Shining Vale | ‘Rehabilitated’ Ep. 1 Sneak Peak Clip | Season 2

American Horror Story: Delicate

Anna comes to believe everyone in her life is against her in the trailer for “When the Bough Breaks,” this week’s episode of American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story 12×03 Promo “When The Bough Breaks” (HD) Season 12 Episode 3 Promo American Horror Story 12×03 Promo “When The Bough Breaks” (HD) Season 12 Episode 3 Promo

FLCL: Shoegaze

Harumi enters “imaginary time” in the trailer for “Generational Battle,” this week’s episode of FLCL: Shoegaze.

Toonami – FLCL Shoegaze Episode 2 Promo Toonami – FLCL Shoegaze Episode 2 Promo

Gen V

Elsewhere, Ashley Barrett tees up a “this season on…” trailer for The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

Gen V (Amazon) “This Season On” Trailer HD – The Boys spinoff Gen V (Amazon) “This Season On” Trailer HD – The Boys spinoff

Scavenger’s Reign

Finally, the stranded crew of the spaceship Demeter must fight to survive on an alien world in the trailer for Scavenger’s Reign, premiering October 19 on Max.

Scavengers Reign | Official Teaser | Max Scavengers Reign | Official Teaser | Max

