MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Netflix’s Bioshock Movie, Alien: Romulus, and More

Michael Giacchino talks about Werewolf by Night’s future. Chucky gets knives out in a trailer for his midseason finale. Plus, another new look at The Boy and the Heron. Plus, see some Ubisoft cameos in Captain Laserhawk’s new posters. To me, my spoilers!

Spider Island

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Christoper Smith (Triangle, Severance) is attached to direct Spider Island, a horror-comedy written by Christopher Jolley (The Price We Pay) and David Quantick (Veep, The Thick of It). Predictably, the story will see “a group of social media influencers going to the launch party of a new luxury resort on a beautiful island. With deadly spiders.”

Night of the Zoopocalypse

Deadline reports David Harbour, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Scott Thompson and Gabbi Kosmidis will lend their voices to Night Of The Zoopocalypse, an animated family feature co-directed by Ricardo Curtis (The Incredibles) and Rodrigo Perez-Castro (The Book of Life). After “a meteor crashes into Colepepper Zoo unleashing a virus that transforms the animals into strange and hilarious slobbering zombie mutants,” the story follows Gracie, a “young quirky wolf” who “teams up with a gruff and fearsome mountain lion to find a way back to her pack. As the zoo is overrun, they must come up with a plan to get all the animals back to normal. Together with the help of a motley crew of survivors – Xavier the movie-obsessed lemur, Frida the fiery capybara, Ash the sarcastic, fabulous ostrich and Felix the treacherous monkey – they embark on a perilous mission to rescue the zoo and defeat Bunny Zero, the deranged mutant-king, determined to spread the virus beyond the zoo walls. Welcome to… the zoopocalypse!”

BioShock

During a recent interview with Collider, screenwriter Michael Green provided a positive update on Netflix’s upcoming BioShock movie from director Francis Lawrence.

You have to measure your words, or you’ll start to see a laser pointer at my forehead from the Netflix legal. Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike, they’re excited about it now, post-strike. Yes, I got called, the, ‘How’s it coming along?’ the minute the strike was over, ‘You about ready…?’ Been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to go back in. We’re all optimistic. We all love it. It’s a great big sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here’s hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon.

Alien: Romulus

In conversation with Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit 2023, Fede Alvarez stated Ridley Scott has seen a cut of Alien: Romulus and described it as “fucking great.”

And then he walks into the room and [he said], ‘Fede, what can I say? It’s fucking great.’ My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, who I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made but particularly something like this… and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it. One of the best compliments he said was, ‘The dialogue is great. Are you the writer?’ Yes!

Godzilla: Minus One

Bloody-Disgusting reports Toho’s Godzilla Minus One has been rated “PG-13” for “creature violence and action.”

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli has released a poster for the North American release of The Boy and the Heron.

THE BOY AND THE HERON from Hayao Miyazaki.

In North American theatres and IMAX on December 8.https://t.co/mDTP0ts6fP pic.twitter.com/k0zTghYX6H — Studio Ghibli (@GhibliUSA) October 17, 2023

It’s A Wonderful Knife

Screenwriter Michael Kennedy also shared a new poster for It’s a Wonderful Knife on Twitter.

The domestic poster for IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE is so goddamn gorgeous and perfectly captures the spirit of the movie. See you in theaters November 10th! #itsawonderfulknife pic.twitter.com/S87PA7BnC7 — Michael Kennedy (@MichaelKenKen) October 18, 2023

Polaris

Set in “the frozen world of a post-apocalyptic 2144,” a “young warrior girl raised by a polar bear must fight to survive after she is captured and escapes from a brutal rival tribe” in the trailer for Polaris.

Polaris (2023) Official Trailer Polaris (2023) Official Trailer

Hawk

According to Variety, an animated series based on of Mike Booth’s webnovel Hawk is now in development at Wattpad Webtoon Studios from executive producer Christopher Yost. The story follows “a space bounty hunter named Kas Belara” after “a disaster of epic proportions rocks the entire solar system. Kas must use her quick thinking and sharp wit if she’s going to stay alive. In order to save the galaxy from destruction, she’ll need a little help from a stolen federal robot, a child genius, and her trusty ship, the Calista.”

Werewolf By Night

During a recent interview with Collider, Michael Giacchino confirmed there has been “talk” but “until somebody decides to spend a penny” there will be no further Werewolf By Night specials.

There’s always talk. But, you know, until somebody decides to spend a penny, nothing happens yet. So, hopefully. My wish is that, yes, there will be more with these characters. I would love to, and I have ideas of what I would love to do with them, and it’s all crazy and nuts, but I think that’s the only way to go about it. So, hopefully, one day. Hopefully, one day.

Generation Z

New images from Ben Wheatley’s six-part zombie comedy series, Generation Z, have surfaced online.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

We also have a few character posters from Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, premiering today on Netflix.

Prepare to be REMIXED, in one day Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix premieres only on Netflix! Brought to you by Ubisoft & creator Adi Shankar! pic.twitter.com/47cF3tASoK — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 18, 2023

Wolf Like Me

Josh Gad is attacked by his werewolf wife in a new clip from the second season of Wolf Like Me, also premiering today on Peacock.

Wolf Like Me S2 | Exclusive Wolf Like Me S2 | Exclusive

Chucky

Finally, the president decides to throw a costume party while fully aware a serial killer is on the loose in the White House in the trailer for “Dressed to Kill,” next week’s mid-season finale of Chucky.

Chucky 3×04 Promo “Dressed to Kill” (HD) Mid-Season Finale Chucky 3×04 Promo “Dressed to Kill” (HD) Mid-Season Finale

