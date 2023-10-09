Get a Heap of Data for Cheap While TPG’s Mobile Plans Are 50% Off

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to lower your monthly phone bill, or are after a mobile plan that’ll give you a decent chunk of data for cheap, then TPG has got a deal for you. The Vodafone-powered mobile network is currently running a half-price deal across all of its mobile plans, making them some of the best options available when it comes to dollar-to-data value.

Here’s what the deals for TPG’s plans look like and how they compare to what other Australian mobile providers are currently offering.

All of TPG’s mobile plan deals

All of TPG’s mobile plans are already competitively priced in comparison to other Telco providers. But given this deal, TPG is sitting pretty with the best on offer at the moment.

For instance, 25GB of data for $25 per month is already a crackin’ deal. But at half price, that’s about 50c for 1GB of data and it only gets better from there.

You can upgrade to a larger data plan – say, TPG’s 60GB plan – for $20, which is less than what you’d pay for the 25GB plan at full price. If you don’t need that much data following the trial period, you can always swap over afterwards if $40 per month feels like a pinch. With the 60GB plan, you’ll also gain trial access to Vodafone’s 5G network.

But don’t forget that TPG’s half-price mobile plans are prepaid and contract-free, so you’re welcome to move back to another provider if you’re not enjoying the experience.

Now let’s see how TPG’s data plan stacks up against other telcos.

Mobile plans with at least 5GB of data

At a glance, TPG currently has the cheapest mobile plans available within this data bracket. You’ll see that TPG has a 12GB plan for $10 per month in your first six months, which is a bit more data than most other $10 plans are offering.

TPG’s closest competitor just happens to be its sister provider, iiNet, which is also running a half-price deal across all of its mobile plans. While iiNet’s mobile plans are priced exactly like TPG’s, the key difference is that the former has a smaller data cap. For example, for $10 per month, TPG’s plan comes with 12GB of data while iiNet has 8GB.

Even when you bump up to the next data tier, TPG has the edge over most other providers with a 25GB plan for $12.50 per month, while discounted.

However, SpinTel‘s 20GB plan is worth considering as an alternative. The provider is currently running an offer where the first six months of the 20GB plan is $12 per month, down from the usual $20 per month. While TPG has the better dollar-to-data value with its half-off 25GB plan, SpinTel’s 20GB plan offers better value at full price than TPG’s 12GB plan. It’s a solid pick if you want to keep the price of your phone bill under $20 per month while getting the most bang for your buck with data allowances.

Similarly, Catch‘s 18GB is usually $15 per month – it’s currently $13 per month for your first renewal – while Southern Phone is offering a 30GB plan for only $20 per month. Either of these providers is a solid option if you want to pay less than $20 per month.

Mobile plans with at least 30GB of data

Once again, both TPG and iiNet are offering the cheapest mobile plans within this data bracket. However, much like the previous section, there are a few providers that are offering plans with better dollar-to-data value once TPG’s half-off deal ends. And since these TPG plans have no lock-in contracts, you’re free to swap providers once this initial discount period ends.

SpinTel has a 50GB plan that will be $20 per month for the first six months you’re connected to it, and then $28 per month thereafter. Compare that to TPG’s 45GB plan at full price, where you’ll be paying $30 per month – that’s a hair more expensive for less data.

There’s also Southern Phone‘s 75GB plan, which is a flat rate of $35 per month and will give you considerably more data than what TPG has on offer at full price.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

