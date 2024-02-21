Spintel Is Offering an NBN 250 Plan at NBN 100 Prices

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently in the market for a new NBN plan and “cheap” is at the top of your list of criteria, then you might want to check out what Spintel is offering. The internet provider is running introductory discounts across all of its NBN plans for new customers, which last for the first six months of your connection.

Here’s a closer look at Spintel’s NBN deals, along with how they stack up against other internet providers.

Here are Spintel’s NBN plans

You’ll save $35.70 all up with Spintel’s NBN 25 plan, or $65.70 if you sign up for the NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan. While those savings might not sound particularly worthwhile – especially compared to the discounts some other providers are offering – Spintel has an extra edge here because, even at full price, its plans are still incredibly cheap. In most cases, it has the cheapest full-price plan in each respective speed tier.

How do Spintel’s NBN 100 plans compare?

Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan available, thanks to an introductory offer where you’ll pay $64 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month thereafter.

While Spintel doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 100 plan when it comes to introductory deals, you’ll spend less money with this internet provider in the long run, which amounts to $893.70 over the first 12 months of your connection. Comparatively, Dodo’s NBN 100 plan will set you back $894 over 12 months as well.

While that isn’t a huge difference, if you’re the kind of person who prefers to set at forget, sticking with Spintel in the long run will shake out to be the cheaper investment. At $79.95 per month, Spintel has the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plan.

Both Dodo and Spintel are reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. These NBN 100 plans are also contract-free, so you’re free to leave them any time you want with no strings attached – which is something we recommend doing every six months.

How do Spintel’s NBN 250 plans compare?

As for an NBN 250 connection, Spintel has the overall cheapest plan both discounted and at full price. You’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months, and then $85.95 per month. Considering that a fair few internet providers offer full-price NBN 100 plans for around $85, grabbing Spintel’s NBN 250 plan is worth the investment.

Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which, while this isn’t terrible, there are better options if you’re looking for something fast and cheap.

Swoop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, making its NBN 250 plan ostensibly congestion-free. It’s also running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months of your connection. However, once those six months pass, Swoop’s plan will jump up to $119 per month, which is a pretty steep increase.

If you want to grab a plan that sits between Spintel and Swoop, then Superloop is worth a look as a happy medium. It’s faster than Spintel, but costs more – and it’s slower than Swoop, but cheaper overall.

Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 230Mbps and you’ll only pay $85 per month for the first six months of your plan. After that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $99 per month.

