Loki’s Michael Waldron Will Now Also Write Avengers: Kang Dynasty Too

As Marvel looks to refocus the creative teams behind its far-flung Avengers duology in the wake of director Destin Daniel Cretton’s departure, the studio has reportedly decided that why not make the man already writing an Avengers movie, write another Avengers movie?

Deadline reports that Waldron—already set to to write Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel—has now come aboard the other Avengers movie in the works, Kang Dynasty. Waldron has already become Marvel’s go-to scribe of the moment between his work on the aforementioned Loki, as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and given that he was already writing the successor, it makes sense to bring him on board for Kang Dynasty. That, and his experience with Kang as a character so far, considering that Marvel is still looking at its options for whatever might come of the multiversal time-hopping villain in the wake of actor Jonathan Majors’ criminal case heading to trial.

Kang Dynasty is currently set to release May 1, 2026, with its follow up Secret Wars landing just over a year later on May 7, 2027. Given the flurry of recent delays as Marvel and the rest of Hollywood begin to pick up production in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike’s suspension, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll still hit those dates exactly, but either way Waldron will now have plenty of time to shape the assembly of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

