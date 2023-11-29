MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Doctor Who, Marvel Zombies, and More

Godzilla x Kong teases something big coming. The Alien TV series adds more to its cast. Get a look at Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek prequel. Plus, what’s coming on The Santa Clauses. To me, my Spoilers!

Untitled DC Project

Dave Bautista revealed he recently met with James Gunn in an Instagram story captured by One Take News.

Dave Bautista sitting in the parking spot of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. pic.twitter.com/6q5QPpSdFn — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 28, 2023

Robert Egger’s Nosferatu

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Robert Egger’s Nosferatu is now scheduled for a December 25, 2024 theatrical release date.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Comic Book has a mysterious teaser poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire recently shared to the film’s Instagram.

Tropic

An astronaut in training is monstrously disfigured by a “mysterious residue” from outer space in the trailer for Tropic, coming to VOD this December 19.

Tropic (2023) – Official Trailer

The Book of Clarence

LaKeith Stanfield competes with Jesus of Nazareth for followers in the latest trailer for The Book of Clarence, coming to theaters January 12.

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE – Official Trailer (HD)

Craig Before the Creek!

Cartoon Network has also released a new trailer for its Craig of the Creek prequel movie coming next month.

Alien: The Series

Deadline reports Fargo’s David Rhysdahl has joined the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien series in a currently undisclosed role.

Marvel Zombies

In conversation with The Direct, Iman Vellani revealed Ms. Marvel is “basically the Frodo” of the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series at Disney+.

We’ve done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the ‘Marvel Zombies’ show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it’s like, ‘She’s basically the Frodo of the story.’ And I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ And I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they’re only the voices, and I don’t get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it’s my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it’s just animation, is so special in a lot of ways.

Doctor Who

The Toymaker returns in the synopsis for “The Giggle,” the third Doctor Who 60th anniversary special.

The giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win.

The Santa Clauses

Finally, elf medicine fails to save Santa Claus in a new clip from today’s episode of The Santa Clauses.

Dr. Elf | The Santa Clauses | Disney+

