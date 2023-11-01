MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Joker 2, Gen V, and More

Get a new look at Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka in a new poster. Rick & Morty teases what’s to come in a new poster. Plus, the Salem’s Lot reboot may be going straight to Max. Spoilers go!

We Bury the Dead

Deadline reports Daisy Ridley is attached to star in We Bury the Dead, a zombie “survival thriller” from director Zak Hilditch (1922). The story is said to follow Ava (Ridley), “a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment. Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a body retrieval unit, but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life.” Filming is expected to begin this February in western Australia.

Home Safe

Deadline additionally reports Mira Sorvino, Felisha Terrell, Jason MacDonald, Juddy Talt, Emily Topper and Michael Shenefelt will star in Home Safe, an A.I. “psychological thriller” from director Jacob Vaughn (Bad Milo). The story follows Anna (Terrell), “the editor-in-chief of a news magazine, and her husband Daniel (MacDonald), the founder of an AI-centered home security company.” After the two are “threatened by a mysterious houseguest” the couple installs Kiera (Sorvino), an “advanced home security system” whose “growing sentience” escalates into an even greater threat than home invaders.

Out of Darkness/Origin

According to Deadline, the stone age horror film Origin has been retitled Out of Darkness and is now scheduled for a February 9, 2024 theatrical release date. Starring Safia Oakley-Green, Chuku Modu, Kit Young, Iola Evans, Luna Mwezi, Arno Luening, Rosebud Melarkey and Tyrell Mhlanga, the story follows “a small boat” in the Paleolithic period reaching “the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago. First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive. But when night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone.”

Salem’s Lot

Variety reports that Gary Dauberman’s Stephen King adaptation could now launch exclusively on Max, instead of heading to theaters. The trade reports that Warner Bros. feels like it needs Max content, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Joker: Folie a Deux

In conversation with Definition Magazine (via Comic Book) Joker: Folie a Deux cinematographer Lawrence Sher admitted the musical sequel was “risky” but is “excited for everyone to see it.”

Next year we’re releasing the new Joker movie, and we’re currently in the final stages of post-production. It’s a pretty risky movie and it’s going to be surprising for people. I’m so excited for everyone to see it.

Wonka

Comic Book has a new poster for the Willy Wonka origin story starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Veil

A retired priest shelters an Amish girl from the deadly green haze of the aurora borealis in the trailer for The Veil.

THE VEIL [Festival Trailer] THE VEIL [Festival Trailer]

Quantum Leap

Ben must protect “the key to nuclear energy” from Nazis in the synopsis for “Secret History,” the ninth episode of Quantum Leap’s second season.

At Princeton University in 1955, Ben must find a formula hidden by Albert Einstein that holds the key to nuclear energy before the Nazis get it; he’s surprised to run into a familiar face on campus.

[Spoiler TV]

The Winter King

Derfel finds Nimue “inside the Isle of the Dead” in the synopsis for the tenth episode of The Winter King.

Derfel finds Nimue inside the Isle of the Dead; guilt ridden by the deal he’s been forced to make with the Saxons, Arthur vows to fight to save Britain.

[Spoiler TV]

Gen V

Gen V has released a trailer for next week’s season finale.

Finals week starts now and y’all…there WILL be a test. pic.twitter.com/9Dwja4BJ0J — GEN V (@genv) October 31, 2023

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick and Morty celebrate Halloween with a Five Nights at Freddy’s reference on a new poster for season seven.

You can run but you can’t hide bitch #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/QPrDYTPcZt — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 31, 2023

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.