The Witcher Is Returning to Animation, and Bringing a New-Old Voice With It

We’re going to be waiting a long while before Geralt’s live-action adventures—complete with a new face—continue on Netflix. But that’s not to say the Witcher won’t be witching any time soon either, thanks to a new movie—starring a very familiar voice.

This afternoon during its Geeked Week celebrations, Netflix revealed that The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will hit the streaming service in late 2024. Animated by Studio Mir, which developed Voltron: Legendary Defender, Legend of Korra, and Netflix’s own Witcher prequel movie Nightmare of the Wolf, will lead production on the film, which is an adaptation of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice.

Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt forced to team with allies old and new when a hunting contract in a seaside village threatens to escalate into an all-out war between humanity and the merpeople residing in the nearby waters. Blending the realms of other Witcher adaptations together, Sirens of the Deep will see Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey reprise their live-action roles as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier the bard, respectively—but Geralt himself will be played once more by Doug Cockle, who famously brought the character to life across the Witcher video game trilogy.

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of the Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep,” Cockle said in a provided press release. “It’s been an honor to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film and I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is currently scheduled to hit Netflix some time in late 2024.

