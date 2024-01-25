Invincible Season 2 Smashes Back to Earth in March

After waiting two and a half years for more episodes of Invincible, we only have to wait two more months for it to continue. Season two of Prime Video’s animated adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic debuted in November with the first half of the season’s eight-episode arc. Those four episodes ended on a major cliffhanger for the titular hero and now we know when that’ll pick up.

Season two of Invincible will continue on March 14 with the first of four weekly episodes. And the news coming today, January 22, is pretty significant. Today is the 21st anniversary of Invincible #1 being released. So happy birthday, Invincible. You have finally reached legal drinking age in the United States.

The show centers on Mark Grayson (Emmy winner Steven Yeun), a college-age student who realizes he has superpowers thanks to his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons). Season one eventually revealed that Nolan was not the heroic father Mark believed him to be and ended in an epic showdown between the two. Season two paid off that showdown in a major way, leaving fans shocked when Mark, after reuniting with his father, was eventually tasked with his father’s original plan: take over the Earth.

So what is Mark now going to do, knowing he must enslave the planet he calls home, or else? We’ll begin to find out on March 14, and from there, we’ll see how it goes. The comic the show is based on went on for 15 years so there are many, many stories to adapt and Kirkman has promised that season three of the show will arrive much, much sooner than season two did. Let’s just hope Mark Grayson is around to see it.

Prime Video announced the news with this brief video clip:

