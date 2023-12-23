All the Jonathan Majors Trial Updates, and More Top Pop Culture News of the Week

A rough 2023 for Marvel got even messier last week as the conclusion of Jonathan Majors’ legal proceedings saw the actor charged with reckless assault. But while there was plenty of legal drama this week, there were even more stories from the io9-verse you may have missed, so check them out here! —James Whitbrook

Image: Lego

Vampires are so hot right now. With Interview With the Vampire and Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion being anywhere and everywhere online, we’re in a toothsome renaissance not seen since the days of… well, Twilight’s cultural dominance. So it’s perhaps fitting that it itself returns for the occasion, although in a much blockier medium. – James Whitbrook Read More

Hasbro Unvaulted Some of Its Rarest Toy Projects, and Sold Them Out Immediately

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro’s Haslab series—a crowdfunding drop line that lets the toymaker make some truly wild toys it could never feasibly release to the mass market, should enough collectors actually want them—is meant to be a one and done thing. The campaign starts, and if it hits its goals, when it ends pretty much all that’s ever made is to fulfill the orders of who backed it. That doesn’t mean, however, that Hasbro doesn’t have some of them hiding in its vaults. – James Whitbrook Read More

Image: Prime Video

It’s baffling that someone really tried to legitimize fan fiction when the estate of of The Lord of the Rings author is still actively pushing out adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal work. – Sabina Graves Read More

Image: Marvel Studios

The future is uncertain for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel’s planned crossover film, set for release May 1, 2026, will likely feature a new face taking over the role of Kang the Conqueror as Jonathan Majors has been ousted as the MCU’s reigning big bad. – Sabina Graves Read More

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Mutant Mayhem’s Jeff Rowe talks keeping Shredder back for the sequel. Wyatt Russell discusses’ Thunderbolts filming schedule. Get a look at Jadis’ return for Walking Dead: Ones Who Live. Plus, get a look at Adam Sandler’s new sci-fi movie for Netflix, Spaceman. To me, my spoilers! – Gordon Jackson and James Whitbrook Read More

The team behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 celebrating what would be the high point of Marvel’s year. Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

This year, the once-untouchable Marvel Studios finally showed some vulnerability. For 15 years, the studio behind some of the biggest and best superhero movies ever was all but invincible. Every single gamble paid off. Every story expertly seeded over a decade blossomed beautifully. And even in the less cohesive few years after Avengers: Endgame, when the studio was releasing all manner of seemingly unrelated, superfluous shows and movies, it all seemed to work out. – Germain Lussier Read More

Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

The jury has reached a verdict in Jonathan Majors’ trial, declaring the Marvel Studios actor guilty of reckless assault in the third degree as well as guilty of harassment. He was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. – Sabina Graves Read More

Image: FX

The finest residents of New Yohrk Citaaaaaay are bowing out. Vulture reports that as What We Do in the Shadows prepares to begin production on its sixth season next month, it is doing so knowing that it will be the last. – James Whitbrook Read More

Screenshot: Netflix

When Netflix first announced it was bringing the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender to live-action, it was doing so with the help of the people who helped shape it in the first place: Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino. Then, two years later, they suddenly weren’t. And for remaining showrunner Albert Kim, that lead to some tough decisions. – James Whitbrook Read More

50 Most Memorable Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror TV Moments of 2023

The Last of Us, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Our Flag Means Death, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Doctor Who Image: HBO, Paramount+, Max, Crunchyroll, BBC/Disney+

With a dizzying array of streaming services available, there was no shortage of great TV this year—and while io9 has already shared our top 20 shows of 2023, today we’re revealing our top TV moments… all 50 of them. These are the moments when we laughed, cheered, shed a tear, shrieked in disbelief, and/or realized we were witnessing game-changing turning points, for better and sometimes worse. – James Whitbrook, Cheryl Eddy, Germain Lussier, Sabina Graves, and Justin Carter Read More