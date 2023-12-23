All the Jonathan Majors Trial Updates, and More Top Pop Culture News of the Week

A rough 2023 for Marvel got even messier last week as the conclusion of Jonathan Majors’ legal proceedings saw the actor charged with reckless assault. But while there was plenty of legal drama this week, there were even more stories from the io9-verse you may have missed, so check them out here! —James Whitbrook
Lego Is Officially Making a Twilight Set
Vampires are so hot right now. With Interview With the Vampire and Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion being anywhere and everywhere online, we’re in a toothsome renaissance not seen since the days of… well, Twilight’s cultural dominance. So it’s perhaps fitting that it itself returns for the occasion, although in a much blockier medium. – James Whitbrook Read More
Hasbro Unvaulted Some of Its Rarest Toy Projects, and Sold Them Out Immediately
Hasbro’s Haslab series—a crowdfunding drop line that lets the toymaker make some truly wild toys it could never feasibly release to the mass market, should enough collectors actually want them—is meant to be a one and done thing. The campaign starts, and if it hits its goals, when it ends pretty much all that’s ever made is to fulfill the orders of who backed it. That doesn’t mean, however, that Hasbro doesn’t have some of them hiding in its vaults. – James Whitbrook Read More
Tolkien Estate and Amazon Win Court Case for Lord of the Rings Rights
It’s baffling that someone really tried to legitimize fan fiction when the estate of of The Lord of the Rings author is still actively pushing out adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal work. – Sabina Graves Read More
Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors as Kang After Assault Trial Verdict
The future is uncertain for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel’s planned crossover film, set for release May 1, 2026, will likely feature a new face taking over the role of Kang the Conqueror as Jonathan Majors has been ousted as the MCU’s reigning big bad. – Sabina Graves Read More
Disney+ Sets Its Star Wars and Marvel Slate for 2024
Mutant Mayhem’s Jeff Rowe talks keeping Shredder back for the sequel. Wyatt Russell discusses’ Thunderbolts filming schedule. Get a look at Jadis’ return for Walking Dead: Ones Who Live. Plus, get a look at Adam Sandler’s new sci-fi movie for Netflix, Spaceman. To me, my spoilers! – Gordon Jackson and James Whitbrook Read More
Marvel Became Its Own Worst Enemy in 2023
This year, the once-untouchable Marvel Studios finally showed some vulnerability. For 15 years, the studio behind some of the biggest and best superhero movies ever was all but invincible. Every single gamble paid off. Every story expertly seeded over a decade blossomed beautifully. And even in the less cohesive few years after Avengers: Endgame, when the studio was releasing all manner of seemingly unrelated, superfluous shows and movies, it all seemed to work out. – Germain Lussier Read More
Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Reckless Assault
The jury has reached a verdict in Jonathan Majors’ trial, declaring the Marvel Studios actor guilty of reckless assault in the third degree as well as guilty of harassment. He was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. – Sabina Graves Read More
What We Do in the Shadows Is Coming to an End
The finest residents of New Yohrk Citaaaaaay are bowing out. Vulture reports that as What We Do in the Shadows prepares to begin production on its sixth season next month, it is doing so knowing that it will be the last. – James Whitbrook Read More
Netflix Avatar’s Showrunner Discusses Losing the Original Creators
When Netflix first announced it was bringing the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender to live-action, it was doing so with the help of the people who helped shape it in the first place: Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino. Then, two years later, they suddenly weren’t. And for remaining showrunner Albert Kim, that lead to some tough decisions. – James Whitbrook Read More
50 Most Memorable Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror TV Moments of 2023
With a dizzying array of streaming services available, there was no shortage of great TV this year—and while io9 has already shared our top 20 shows of 2023, today we’re revealing our top TV moments… all 50 of them. These are the moments when we laughed, cheered, shed a tear, shrieked in disbelief, and/or realized we were witnessing game-changing turning points, for better and sometimes worse. – James Whitbrook, Cheryl Eddy, Germain Lussier, Sabina Graves, and Justin Carter Read More
