Ryan Reynolds Releases New, Totally Real Deadpool 3 Set Photos

A day after asking the world to stop with the Deadpool 3 set photos, Ryan Reynolds made a surprising next move. Reynolds not only released some new Deadpool 3 set photos, but he made sure the photos were filled with yet-to-be-revealed cameos.

Camoes like Steve Urkel. The Predator. Mickey Mouse. And yes of course we know they’re fake. Reynolds took some of the real leaked photos and doctored them to make them utterly ridiculous and totally spoiler-free. The aim, as revealed in the caption of the photos, is to flood the internet with fake photos making it harder to find the real ones.

“Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in,” he wrote. “But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks’ because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.” He then added the hashtags: #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop.

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023

Reynolds is clearly still ticked off about all this but I think it would be really interesting if, somehow, this story now made it into the movie. Maybe Urkel just appears at some point. Maybe a person in a Predator costume walks into the frame for no reason. It’s the world of Deadpool, so why the hell not?

Ultimately though, while this is a fun, clever idea, surely this isn’t going to fly. If people want to find the real images, they’ll find them. But you do have to admire the social media savvy to give this a shot while also poking fun at the whole thing in an extremely passive-aggressive way.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is once again filming with the intention to be in theaters July 26, 2024.

