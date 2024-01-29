Solar Opposites Wants to Be Your Horny Alien Valentine

The awkward aliens of Solar Opposites have already had a blast ripping into Earth’s embrace of Christmas and Halloween, and their next holiday target—er, special, now has a trailer to share. An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special is its official title, and romance is in its crosshairs.

Solar Opposites Valentine’s Day Special | Official Trailer | Hulu

So to recap: Korvo (Dan Stevens) still has an anger problem (paging the Red Goobler)—and it turns out that removing love from the world is a bad idea, as is handing over supreme cosmic powers to revolutionary parrots. Also, Korvo and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) are going to try and save the world with their steamy passion. Stranger things have happened, especially on Solar Opposites!

The rest of the voice cast includes Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack and Mary Mack as Jesse; based on this trailer, it doesn’t look like anyone from the Wall subplot is going to pop up in the Valentine’s Day special, but you never know. A fifth season of Solar Opposites—which is executive produced by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Josh Bycel—has already been announced, through an arrival date has not.

The Solar Opposites Valentine’s Day special drops February 5 on Hulu, which is also where you can stream all four seasons so far while you wait.

