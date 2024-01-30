Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate Casts Her as a Nun Impregnated by… Satan?

The miracle-pregnancy theme is right there in the title—Immaculate—but the conception in question in Sydney Sweeney’s new nun horror movie feels way more malevolent than anything involving Mary, Joseph, and a manger. The film’s first trailer is here, and the plot appears as devilish as you’d imagine.

IMMACULATE – Official Redband Trailer – In Theaters March 22 IMMACULATE – Official Redband Trailer – In Theaters March 22

The official logline sounds pretty predictable, to be honest: “Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarks on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.” Spooky convents are nothing new. But the casting of Sweeney—a social-media darling whose growing resume includes rom-com Anyone But You, edgy TV hits Euphoria and The White Lotus, and upcoming superhero movie Madame Web—is the real draw here. She’s the only recognizable star in the cast and the entire movie looks to balance entirely on her shoulders. She can do dark—aside from the above credits, her resume includes 2020’s Nocturneand a memorably bleak supporting turn on The Handmaid’s Tale—so here’s hoping she can make Immaculate believably chilling. (But if it veers into camp at any moment, we wouldn’t mind!)

Immaculate, which is directed by Michael Mohan (who made The Voyeurs, also starring Sweeney) and written by Andrew Lobel, hits theaters March 22.

