The Bad Batch’s Season 3 Trailer Brings Back More Clone Wars Faces

Though there won’t be a movie in theatres, 2024 is gearing up to be a good year for Star Wars fans. Movie news and TV shows are on the way, and it all kicks off with the final season of The Bad Batch, which debuts February 21.

The first trailer for the season just debuted, giving us a glimpse at what a galaxy far, far away has in store for our favourite enhanced clones. And it includes a character fans surely couldn’t have guessed would appear.

The Bad Batch | The Final Season Premieres February 21 on Disney+ The Bad Batch | The Final Season Premieres February 21 on Disney+

So the fact that the season will see the Batch go after their sister Omega makes sense. It also seems Tech is actually dead dead. But, as tends to happen with these trailers, the biggest reveal is saved for last. After seeing Emperor Palpatine, Cad Bane, Fennic Shand, and others, the trailer ends with none other than Asajj Ventress.

Ventress was a fan-favourite villain in The Clone Wars show, as one of Count Dooku’s best Force-sensitive assassins. However, eventually, the Sith left her for dead and she took her place more between the light and the dark. Most fans believed the character died in the book Dark Disciple, so what’s up with that?

“We love Asajj Ventress. She’s a character that we’ve been wanting to tell more stories about,” supervising director Brad Rau told StarWars.com. “We don’t want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple.” Okay good.

Also, one has to wonder, with this being the final season of the show, will The Bad Batch wrap up in a satisfying way? Will we find out where Hunter, Omega, Wrecker, Crosshair, and the rest are during the time of the original trilogy? Or will that be left open-ended for future Star Wars storytelling? All the answers will begin to come into focus February 21.

