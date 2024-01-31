MORNING SPOILERS: Could Jessica Jones Be Making Her Way Back to the MCU?

Jason Blum really wants Godzilla Minus One’s director to make a movie with him. Sony’s weirdest Spider-Man spinoff yet, El Muerto, may be back on (sans Bad Bunny). Dune Part 2 teases the fierceness of Florence Pugh. Plus, when to expect X-Men ‘97. To me, my spoilers!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

According to a new rumor from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a currently undisclosed role.

Krysten Ritter has reportedly been cast in ‘SONIC 3’.



(Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/zhzOBOh4vi — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 30, 2024

El Muerto

Variety reports Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie, El Muerto, is now back in development without the involvement of former star Bad Bunny.

Untitled Blumhouse Movie

During a recent public appearance in Japan, Jason Blum revealed he’s scheduled a meeting with Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki and hopes to “talk him into making a Blumhouse movie.”

Here’s the full speech Blum gives, where he implies something big is happening with the Oscar nomination and says that he’s going to try and get Yamazaki to direct a Blumhouse film soon. https://t.co/Sszo2bQf24 pic.twitter.com/1rDWfPjDZ7 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) January 29, 2024

Untitled Coen Bros. Horror Movie

According to the Norwegian outlet Montages (via Bloody-Disgusting), Ethan Coen revealed he and his brother Joel plan to direct a “very bloody” horror movie as their next project.

It’s a pure horror film, and it gets very bloody. If you like Blood Simple, I think you’ll enjoy it. All the preparations are done, but Joel may have to finish another project first.

Superman: Legacy

James Gunn shared what he alleges are a “few” storyboards he’s drawn for Superman: Legacy on Threads.

James Gunn reveals the “few storyboards” he has drawn for Superman:Legacy pic.twitter.com/ZhHggIjymV — Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) January 30, 2024

Damsel

Total Film (via Games Radar) has a new image of Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s fantasy/action movie, Damsel.

Photo: Netflix

Longlegs

NEON has released four new posters for Oz Perkins’ Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

Neon has released four posters for Oz Perkins’ LONGLEGS.



At a recent test screening, one of our readers raved about it, saying “It’s very unsettling and deeply steeped in the satanic panic of the ‘70s serial killer horror.”https://t.co/Vrya26lgMS pic.twitter.com/Gb3hqkQYmn — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) January 30, 2024

Dune: Part Two

A new TV spot for Dune: Part Two hypes Florence Pugh’s performance as Princess Irulan.

Dune: Part Two | Florence Pugh is Princess Irulan | Tickets on Sale Now Dune: Part Two | Florence Pugh is Princess Irulan | Tickets on Sale Now

Lovely, Dark, and Deep

A park ranger (Georgina Campbell) uncovers “a lurking, sinister presence” at a remote outpost in the trailer for Lovely, Dark, and Deep, the directorial debut of screenwriter Teresa Sutherland (The Wind, Midnight Mass).

Lovely, Dark, and Deep | Exclusive Trailer Lovely, Dark, and Deep | Exclusive Trailer

In a Violent Nature

We also have a teaser for In a Violent Nature, a supernatural slasher movie following “the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster” told from the killer’s perspective.

In A Violent Nature Exclusive Teaser (2024) In A Violent Nature Exclusive Teaser (2024)

Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter may have teased Jessica Jones’ return to the MCU in a recent post on Instagram.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption:



“IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

The Last of Us

Daniel Richtman additionally alleges Catherine O’Hara will appear in three episodes of the second season of The Last of Us as a new character named Gail. [Comic Book]

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

During a recent interview with Business Insider, producer Dolly Parton confirmed there are still tentative plans for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.

X-Men ‘97

According to The Cosmic Circus, X-Men ‘97 will be available to stream on Disney+ sometime in “mid to late March.”

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Finally, a pair of alien doctors hope to cure anxiety in the trailer for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, a new sci-fi animated series starring the voices of Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne.

The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy – Official Trailer | Prime Video The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy – Official Trailer | Prime Video

