MORNING SPOILERS: Could Jessica Jones Be Making Her Way Back to the MCU?

Jason Blum really wants Godzilla Minus One’s director to make a movie with him. Sony’s weirdest Spider-Man spinoff yet, El Muerto, may be back on (sans Bad Bunny). Dune Part 2 teases the fierceness of Florence Pugh. Plus, when to expect X-Men ‘97. To me, my spoilers!
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
According to a new rumor from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a currently undisclosed role.
El Muerto
Variety reports Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie, El Muerto, is now back in development without the involvement of former star Bad Bunny.
Untitled Blumhouse Movie
During a recent public appearance in Japan, Jason Blum revealed he’s scheduled a meeting with Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki and hopes to “talk him into making a Blumhouse movie.”
Untitled Coen Bros. Horror Movie
According to the Norwegian outlet Montages (via Bloody-Disgusting), Ethan Coen revealed he and his brother Joel plan to direct a “very bloody” horror movie as their next project.
It’s a pure horror film, and it gets very bloody. If you like Blood Simple, I think you’ll enjoy it. All the preparations are done, but Joel may have to finish another project first.
Superman: Legacy
James Gunn shared what he alleges are a “few” storyboards he’s drawn for Superman: Legacy on Threads.
Damsel
Total Film (via Games Radar) has a new image of Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s fantasy/action movie, Damsel.
Longlegs
NEON has released four new posters for Oz Perkins’ Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.
Dune: Part Two
A new TV spot for Dune: Part Two hypes Florence Pugh’s performance as Princess Irulan.
Lovely, Dark, and Deep
A park ranger (Georgina Campbell) uncovers “a lurking, sinister presence” at a remote outpost in the trailer for Lovely, Dark, and Deep, the directorial debut of screenwriter Teresa Sutherland (The Wind, Midnight Mass).
In a Violent Nature
We also have a teaser for In a Violent Nature, a supernatural slasher movie following “the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster” told from the killer’s perspective.
Jessica Jones
Krysten Ritter may have teased Jessica Jones’ return to the MCU in a recent post on Instagram.
The Last of Us
Daniel Richtman additionally alleges Catherine O’Hara will appear in three episodes of the second season of The Last of Us as a new character named Gail. [Comic Book]
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
During a recent interview with Business Insider, producer Dolly Parton confirmed there are still tentative plans for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.
They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.
X-Men ‘97
According to The Cosmic Circus, X-Men ‘97 will be available to stream on Disney+ sometime in “mid to late March.”
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
Finally, a pair of alien doctors hope to cure anxiety in the trailer for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, a new sci-fi animated series starring the voices of Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne.
