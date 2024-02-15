Join Tangerine’s Mobile Plans and You’ll Get Two Months for Free

Contributor: Alex Choros

Ever wished you could skip a month when it comes to your mobile bill? Right now, there’s one provider who will let you off the hook for two. If you sign up for any of the Tangerine mobile plans below before the end of February you won’t pay a cent for your first two months of Telstra coverage with the provider.

Here’s what Tangerine’s mobile plans look like

Our pick of the lot here is the Tangerine’s 25GB Mobile SIM plan.

This plan is only $5 more expensive than the entry-level 12GB Mobile SIM plan but comes with more than double the data. Gigabytes aside, you’ll find many of the same perks here that you will the more expensive Tangerine mobile plans. That list includes unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited calls and texts to 15 international destinations, a 500GB data bank and 4G speeds of up to 100Mbps on the Telstra network.

As mentioned, you’ll pay nothing for the first two months. Once the third rolls around, you’ll be shunted onto the regular rate of $27 per month. Check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to other mobile plans around the same price.

If you’re looking to make the most of this promotion and get as much free data as you can, then your best bet is going to be the Tangerine 150GB 5G Mobile SIM plan.

This no-contract mobile plan is powered by the Telstra 5G network and includes 150GB of data per month, a 1TB databank, unlimited local calls and texts plus calls and texts to 15 international destinations.

While the price for this plan will eventually rise to a figure that isn’t $0 per month, the only catch here is that your connection speeds are going to be capped at 250Mbps. That’s not going to be a dealbreaker for most consumers, but it’s worth keeping in mind if you’ve got bigger ambitions.

For a sense of how it compares to other SIM-only mobile plans with 150GB of monthly data, check out the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

