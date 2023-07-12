At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we’ve greeted the return of Amazon Prime Day with open arms and loaded wallets, we’ve also felt overwhelmed by the sheer mass of deals. With hundreds of deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more, it’s easy to feel paralysed by choice, which is where we come in.

We’ve sifted through all of the bargains to cultivate a list of the top 10 best Prime Day deals that you can still grab. Remember, Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends at midnight tonight, Wednesday, July 12.

To take advantage of everything this online shopping event has to offer, you’ll need to make a Prime account. If you’ve never had an account before, don’t fret because you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on all the action here. Otherwise, the cost of rejoining is a mere $9.99. And considering that some discounts can knock up to $800 off certain products, it feels like a small sum to gain access to one of the biggest sale events of the year.

If you haven’t had a chance to grab a Prime Day 2023 bargain yet, here are our picks for the top deals you need to check out.

Image: Samsung

From smart phones to earbuds, tablets and watches, there are a stack of Samsung Galaxy products that are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023. You can nab up to $600 off a Galaxy S23+ handset, or nab a Galaxy Watch 5 for only $200.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy that are currently available:

Shop the Samsung Galaxy sale here.

Enjoy $100 off the PS5 and up to 41% off DualSense controllers

Image: Sony

To say the PlayStation 5 has been a hot ticket item would be something of an understantment. After releasing back in 2020, trying to buy the console was a lot easier said than done, thanks to global stock shortages. Thankfully, picking up a PS5 in 2023 couldn’t be easier and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can currently nab the next-gen console with a nice $100 off.

You can buy the PlayStation 5 for $699 here, down from $799.95.

And if you already own a PS5 and need an extra controller, here are all the deals you can pick up across the PS5 DualSense range:

Save up to 23% off Apple iPads

Image: Apple

It’s fairly rare to see massive sales on Apple products, so when one does roll around it’s always a special occasion. Currently, a stack of Apple products havehas been discounted thanks to Prime Day, with deals ranging from AirPods to Apple Watches and phone cases. The best of these deals come in the form of the iPad range, which has been discounted by up to 23 per cent.

Here’s what’s currently on sale:

Shop the full range of Apple deals here.

Image: ECOVACS

Who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that can suck, mop and empty itself on demand? The Ecovacs X1 Deebot Turbo+ is the perfect cleaning gadget to ensure you’ll never have to suffer from crusty, bare feet ever again. This premium machine includes both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, 5,000pa suctioning power and comes with a docking station that’ll automatically empty its dust bag and top up its water.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo here for $1,299 (down from $2,099).

If you’re prefere a more affordable robovac option, Ecovacs’ DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum cleaner is currently on sale for $399, down from $999. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this robovac go for, and it’s a great entry-level option if you’re after a no-frills appliance.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 here for $399 (down from $999).

Image: iStock/Wachiwit

Those of you who have somehow managed to hold out on getting a Nintendo Switch need to change that, stat. Your best chance to rectify your situation is to buy a Switch and save $10 during Prime Day 2023.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is also on sale for $449 (down from $539.95) if you’d prefer a bigger and brighter screen as well as double the internal storage.

Shop the Nintendo Switch here for $349 (down from $469).

Save up to 30% off Kindle eReaders

Image: Amazon

Bookstores are fun and all, but if your bookshelves are sagging beneath the weight of all your favourite reads, it might be time to consider a more space-efficient option. A Kindle is a perfect option if you’re looking to break into the eReader department, especially when you can save up to $130 off one.

There are a few options currently on sale, including the latest version of the Kindle, along with the Scribe and the Oasis. The Kindle Scribe is the annotator’s best friend, while the Oasis is a luxury eReader for book lovers who want a big screen and conveniently located page-turn buttons.

Image: Jabra

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Jabra’s range of wireless earbuds. Compared to its competitors, Jabra offers pretty affordable in-ear headphones, with solid audio quality and active noise cancellation. Those affordable prices have just gotten even cheaper because you can now nab a pair of earbuds on sale for up to 43 per cent off.

Shop the rest of Jabra’s sale here.

Save on a range of Alexa-powered smart devices

Image: Amazon

Are you looking to start building a smart home or want to add to your Alexa-powered ecosystem, there are a lot of Echo devices currently on sale at the moment. Firstly, you can save $50 off the Echo Dot (5th Gen), which is a great smart speaker and handy tool for voice control. If you’re after a hub for your smart home, the Echo Show 8 is a small, intuitive display.

If you’re specifically after a streaming device, you can nab the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $29, which will allow you to stream your favourite shows from services like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

Here are all the Alexa-powered smart devices that are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day:

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out more Prime Day roundups below: