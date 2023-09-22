Every iPhone 15 Plus Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During its ‘Wonderlust’ event last week, and in a move that shocked no one, Apple announced the latest iteration of its flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15. The range includes four handsets – the standard, the Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max. What did come as a shock to some, however, was the announcement that Apple would be ditching the Lightning connection in favour of a USB-C connection.
The iPhone 15 Plus shares some similarities with the standard handset, which includes the A16 bionic chip and a dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide). However, much like the 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Plus is a slightly bigger version of the standard handset, with a larger battery capacity and a 6.7-inch OLED display.
The iPhone 15 Plus is now available in Australia, so here’s every plan from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Table of contents
Optus iPhone 15 Plus plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Telstra iPhone 15 Plus plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone iPhone 15 Plus plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
iPhone 15 Plus specs
- Size: 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 201 grams
- Display: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A16 Bionic chip
- Camera: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera
- Battery life: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
What is the iPhone 15 Plus release date in Australia?
The iPhone 15 range will be released in Australia on September 22, after preorders started on Friday, September 15.
What is the iPhone 15 Plus’ price in Australia?
Here’s how much the iPhone 15 Plus costs:
- 128GB model: $1,649
- 256GB model: $1,849
- 512GB model: $2,199
More iPhone 15 plans
You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of iPhone 15 plans here:
At its 2023 iPhone event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, USB-C for the AirPods Pro 2, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and a bunch of environmental promises.