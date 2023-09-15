Every iPhone 15 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Nothing is certain but death, taxes and a brand new iPhone being announced in mid-September. During its ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple announced the latest iteration of its iconic smartphone series, the iPhone 15. Similar to last year’s iPhone, the new handset is set to come in four different flavours: the standard, the Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max. The biggest difference between this year’s and last year’s model? Apple is finally ditching the Lightning port for a USB-C connection.

That’s not the only change coming to the iPhone 15. The new handset includes a 48MP main camera with a 26mm focal length, the powerful A16 processor and access to the Dynamic Island feature that was only available with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. You can find Gizmodo Australia’s breakdown of the iPhone 15 here.

Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

iPhone 15 specs

Image: Apple

Size : 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm

: 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 171 grams

: 171 grams Display : 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera

: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera Battery life : Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed)

: Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Preorders for the iPhone 15 will start at 10pm (AEST) on Friday, September 15. The iPhone 15 range is set to release in Australia on September 22.

What is the iPhone 15’s price in Australia?

128GB model : $1,499

: $1,499 256GB model : $1,699

: $1,699 512GB model: $2,049

More iPhone 15 plans

