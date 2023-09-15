Every iPhone 15 Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its ‘Wonderlust’ event earlier this week, and in a move that shocked no one, Apple announced the latest iteration of its flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15. The range includes four handsets – the standard, the Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max. What did come as a shock to some, however, was the announcement that Apple would be ditching the Lightning connection in favour of a USB-C connection.

The iPhone 15 Plus shares some similarities with the standard handset, which includes the A16 bionic chip and a dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide). However, much like the 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Plus is a slightly bigger version of the standard handset, with a larger battery capacity and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 Plus from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

iPhone 15 Plus specs

Image: Apple

Size : 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm

: 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 201 grams

: 201 grams Display : 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera

: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera Battery life : Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

The iPhone 15 range will be released in Australia on September 22, with preorders starting at 10pm (AEST) on Friday, September 15.

What is the iPhone 15 Plus’ price in Australia?

Here’s how much the iPhone 15 Plus costs:

128GB model : $1,649

: $1,649 256GB model : $1,849

: $1,849 512GB model: $2,199

More iPhone 15 plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of iPhone 15 preorder plans here:

