MORNING SPOILERS: Doctor Who Set Pictures Reveal Its Newest Companion

Get a teeny new glimpse of Godzilla x Kong in more international footage. Apple TV+’s Constellation puts Noomi Rapace through a sci-fi horror. Terry Matalas has more ideas if Star Trek: Legacy ever happens. Plus, get a new look at Kung Fu Panda 4. Spoilers, away!

Mortal Kombat 2

Filming has officially wrapped on Mortal Kombat 2 according to director Todd Garner on Twitter.

Lisa Frankenstein

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Lisa Frankenstein, a “paranormal love story” starring Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest and Henry Eikenberry.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Elsewhere, DiscussingFilm has two new character posters of Po and the Chameleon in Kung Fu Panda 4.

New posters for ‘KUNG FU PANDA 4’.



In theaters on March 8.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

We also have a new Chinese poster and trailer for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, featuring brand-new footage.

New poster for 'GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE'.

New "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" Chinese trailer with never-before-seen footage.

Planetquake

A tectonic shift below the Mariana Trench threatens to break apart the Earth in the trailer for Planetquake, starring Michael Paré, Erica Duke, Anthony Jensen, Phillip Andre Botello and Doug Jeffery.

Planetquake Official Trailer Planetquake Official Trailer

The Book of Eli: The Series

Deadline reports John Boyega is attached to star in a prequel series to the 2010 post-apocalyptic action film, The Book of Eli, from original writer Gary Whitta. Said to be set “30 years prior to the events in the film,” Boyega will star as a younger version of Denzel Washington’s Eli, “around the time of the nuclear event or its immediate aftermath.”

Star Trek: Legacy

During a recent panel at Trek Talks 3 (via Trek Movie), Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas stated he’d like to check in on Alexander and the Klingon Empire in a potential spinoff.

I think what’s interesting about a series that has been on the air for so many decades is the evolution of things. Michael [Dorn] and I were talking, what if we did more? You think, what’s the Klingon Empire like [in the early 25th century]? The last time they were an allegory to the Russians kind of, and now? What would they be up to and what does that mean for Worf and what does that mean for Alexander? So what’s so great about this kind of very, very long format – the fact that Leonard Nimoy played Spock for how many years? I mean, that’s incredible. I don’t think you ever really need to fully say goodbye to any of these characters or storylines. I think it’s that’s what’s so special about what we’re doing.

Doctor Who

Several set photos of Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu filming an episode of Doctor Who set in 1950’s Miami have surfaced online.

I think it's probably time to announce this now

Can already tell that Ncuti and Varada are going to have such good screen chemistry #DoctorWho #dwsr



Picture: @robgbrowne for @WalesOnline

Confirmation of episode location:



Varada says in scene “We’re in Miami”



Confirmation of episode location:

Varada says in scene "We're in Miami"

Given that I believe this is episode 2 of season 2, this could be her first trip in the TARDIS

Ncuti Gatwa and the latest companion, Varada Sethu

Anndddd we have just been absolutely battered by the weather 😂



Anndddd we have just been absolutely battered by the weather

Delay in production.

#dwsr The weather won’t win 😂



The weather won't win

Ncuti and Varada arriving at the Palazzo

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has photos from “Lone Wolf,” the third season premiere of Resident Alien. Click through to see the rest.

Constellation

Finally, a disaster in space mysteriously alters the facts of an astronaut’s (Noomi Rapace) life on Earth in the trailer for Constellation, premiering February 21 on Apple TV+.

Constellation — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ Constellation — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

