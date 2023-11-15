MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Wonka, and More

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirms the live-action Moana is his next project. Cobra Kai brings back a familiar name for its final season. Plus, a new look at the anime adaptation of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!. To me, my spoilers!

Alien Legion

According to Deadline, Deadpool’s Tim Miller is attached to direct a film adaptation of Alien Legion, the 80’s comic book series originally published at Marvel’s creator-owned imprint, Epic Comics. Described as “the French Foreign Legion in space,” the film — which hopes to spawn it’s own “space opera franchise” at Warner Bros. — will focus on “a intergalactic peace-keeping force” comprised of various alien races “straining to be a democratic melting pot.” Key characters includes Sarigar, “a captain from a serpent-like species that were once used as slave labor; the brutish degenerate Juger Grimrod, with his green skin and deep hostility towards authority; the gentle four-armed medic, Meico; and Torie Montroc, a human who is being forced to do a tour of duty in the Legion in order to receive his inheritance.”

Adamtine

Deadline also reports a film adaptation of Hannah Berry’s graphic novel, Adamtine, is now in development at Wiip. Produced by Mark Roybal (Mare of Easttown), the story concerns four strangers aboard a train who are “stalked by a sneaking, shapeless evil with nowhere to run.”

Moana

During his recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via Comic Book), Dwayne Johnson confirmed his next film project will be the live-action Moana remake at Disney.

Wonka

Timothée Chalamet performs “Pure Imagination,” captures an Oompa Loompa played by Hugh Grant and feeds Slugworth (Paterson Joseph) anti-gravity chocolate in three new clips from Wonka.

Off to a world of pure imagination, we go. ✨🫧 #WonkaMovie – Only in theaters December 15. pic.twitter.com/KLCLfc712k — Wonka Movie (@WonkaMovie) November 13, 2023

Wonka | “Funny Little Man Clip – Only in Theaters December 15 Wonka | “Funny Little Man Clip – Only in Theaters December 15

Wonka | “A Good Chocolate” Clip – Only in Theaters December 15 Wonka | “A Good Chocolate” Clip – Only in Theaters December 15

Cobra Kai

Deadline reports C.S. Lee (Dexter) has joined the cast of Cobra Kai’s final season as the new Master Kim Sun-Young, a character to have only been previously mentioned in the original Karate Kid. The outlet notes Master Kim “is presumed dead and at this time it is unknown whether Lee will appear in flashback form only.”

Ted

Seth McFarlane shared a new image from the upcoming Ted TV series on Twitter.

An image from @Framestore Melbourne, who have surpassed themselves with their exquisite VFX work on “Ted” for @peacock. Much gratitude to our Aussie friends! pic.twitter.com/npvuECDTmc — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 12, 2023

The Santa Clauses

The villainous Mad Santa holds the Easter Bunny hostage in a clip from today’s new episode of The Santa Clauses.

Official Clip | The Santa Clauses | Easter Bunny | Disney+ and Hulu Official Clip | The Santa Clauses | Easter Bunny | Disney+ and Hulu

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

A new trailer for the parody anime Go! Go! Loser Ranger! reveals Yūichi Nakamura, Go Inoue, Kensho Ono, Kousuke Toriumi, and M.A.O voice the five Divine Dragon Rangers.

TVアニメ『戦隊大失格』ドラゴンキーパーPV｜2024年TBS系全国28局ネットにて放送開始予定 TVアニメ『戦隊大失格』ドラゴンキーパーPV｜2024年TBS系全国28局ネットにて放送開始予定

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Finally, Wyatt Russell meets Mari Yamamoto and an airplane is sprayed for parasites in two new clips from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

She’s in the business of dispelling myths. pic.twitter.com/MQVbCjPB1U — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 13, 2023

The illusion of safety in a post G-Day world. pic.twitter.com/BQXemsQExX — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 15, 2023

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.