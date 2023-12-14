Exetel Has Refreshed Its Mobile Plans, Here’s How They Compare With Other Providers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Exetel’s mobile plans got a buff earlier this month, but how do the provider’s updated plans rate amid the deluge of seasonal savings opportunities available this time of the year?

Let’s start with the basics: Exetel offers six prepaid plans with a 30-day expiry. Four are 4G mobile plans. Meanwhile, the two more expensive ones include 5G coverage. All six are powered by the Telstra network. Everything except the most expensive option is speed-capped at 100Mbps.

Here’s how Exetel refreshed mobile phone plans compare with other providers.

Mobile plans with at least 7GB of data

The cheapest option here is still the ExeSim Saver 4G plan. This plan used to come with unlimited calls and text plus 4GB of data each month for $16. It now comes with 7GB and a 500GB databank but costs $18 per recharge.

For a sense of how this compares to other prepaid plans with at least 7GB of data, check out the widget below.

Mobile plans with at least 20GB of data

Next up, you’ve got the ExeSIM Value 4G plan. This plan used to come with unlimited calls and text plus 15GB of data each month for $22. It now comes with 20GB and a 500GB databank but costs $24 per recharge.

For a sense of how this compares to other prepaid plans with at least 20GB of data, check out the widget below.

Mobile plans with at least 30GB of data

Then, you’ve got the ExeSim Extra Value 4G Plan. Previously, this plan came with 28GB of data and cost $28 per recharge. Now, it comes with 30GB and $30 per recharge. It also includes a 500GB databank and unlimited international calls and texts to 15 countries.

Sign up before the end of January 2024 and Exetel will also throw in double data on your first three recharges. For a sense of how this compares to other prepaid plans with at least 30GB of data, check out the widget below.

Mobile plans with at least 45GB of data

The ExeSim Extra Value 4G Plan has also gotten a timely tune-up. It used to have 40GB of data for $34, but this plan now comes with 45GB of data at $36 per recharge. It also includes a 500GB databank and unlimited international calls and texts to 15 countries.

If you sign up before the end of January 2024, Exetel will also throw in double data on your first three recharges. For a sense of how this compares to other prepaid plans with at least 45GB of data, check out the widget below.

Mobile plans with at least 100GB of data

Exetel also has two prepaid mobile plans that include 5G.

The first of these is the ExeSim Ultra 5G Plan. This plan used to offer 90GB for $45 per recharge, but it now comes with 100GB for $48 per month. That sum also scores you unlimited calls and texts, a 1000GB databank and unlimited international calls and texts to 15 countries.

Exetel will also throw in double data on your first three recharges if you sign up before the end of January 2024. For a sense of how this compares to other 5G plans with at least 100GB of data, check out the widget below.

Mobile plans with at least 150GB of data

Last but not least, there’s Exetel’s ExeSim Max 5G Plan. This top-of-the-line option once offered 120GB for $60 per recharge. However, it now comes with 150GB for the same price. You’re also getting unlimited calls and texts, a 1000GB databank and unlimited international calls and texts to 15 countries. The other selling point for this particular plan is that it has a 250Mbps speed limit rather than the 100Mbps cap that applies to the other Exetel mobile plans.

Naturally, Exetel will also throw in double data on your first three recharges if you sign up before the end of January 2024. For a sense of how this compares to other 5G plans with at least 150GB of data, check out the widget below.

