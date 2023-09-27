Exetel’s Currently Has the Cheapest NBN 250 Plan Going

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been looking to make the jump to a faster internet connection, or swapping from a more expensive provider, this deal could be the save you’ve been waiting for. Exetel’s fastest NBN is now one of the cheapest options for ultrafast internet in Australia, thanks to a price drop and a timely promotion.

Here’s what Exetel’s NBN deals look like and how they compare to what other internet providers are currently offering.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

What do Exetel’s NBN plans look like?

As you can see, Exetel is running introductory offers across its entire range of NBN plans, but the best value deals come in the form of its NBN 250 and NBN 500 – the latter of which is the closest the provider has to an NBN 1000 plan.

Exetel’s Lightspeed NBN 500 plan can now be had at an introductory price of $99.99 per month for the first six months. After that, you’ll be bumped up to the higher $109.99 per month. As for its NBN 250 plan, you’ll pay $83.99 per month for the first six months and then $98.99 per month thereafter.

This internet plan also includes a free 1-month subscription to Exetel’s Home Secure service. However, it is worth noting that it is only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

According to data collected by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Exetel has consistently ranked towards the top of the list when it comes to delivering the NBN speeds it promises. Meanwhile, the official Exetel website says to expect typical evening download speeds of around 400Mbps (plus upload speeds of 42Mbps) and typical off-peak download speeds of around 350Mbps.

As for its NBN 250 plan, Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps. So while it’s not congestion-free, that’s not too shabby – especially when you compare the cost of the plan against what other internet providers are offering (but more on that later).

While Exetel hasn’t said exactly how long this particular promotion will stick around, this NBN deal is good enough that it might be worth making a move on sooner rather than later.

Since both of these NBN connections are no-contract plans, you’re free to shop around and look for a better one if you don’t feel like sticking around once the honeymoon is over.

The only line of fine print to think about before signing up is that only new Exetel customers are eligible for this deal. If you’re out of luck for that or another reason, here are a few other cheap ultrafast and gigabit NBN plans going around this month worth considering.

How does this deal compare with other NBN 250 plans?

With this discount, Exetel currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan available. However, as we mentioned before, it isn’t the fastest option.

If you’re after an NBN 250 plan that’s both cheap and fast, then you’ll want to check out Superloop. The internet provider is currently offering its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $99 per month thereafter.

Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. So while it isn’t congestion-free, it’s faster than Exetel for not much more per month.

As an incentive to stick around, Superloop will also chuck in a free Amazon eero6+ Wi-Fi 6 router if you stay connected for 18 months. If you leave the provider before that time frame is over, you’ll be charged $8 per remaining month (for a total of $144).

How does this deal compare with other NBN 1000 plans?

Much like NBN 250 plans, if Exetel isn’t the right fit then the natural next best option is the Superloop Lightspeed NBN 1000 plan. This NBN 1000 plan is cheaper than Exetel’s NBN 500 plan and you might even get faster speeds. According to Superloop, this plan delivers typical evening speeds of around 600Mbps.

This Superloop plan costs $99 per month for the first six months. After that, the discounted rate trades places with the regular one. That means you’ll be paying $109 per month. The Amazon eero6+ Wi-Fi router offer is also available with this plan.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Image: 20th Television Animation