Here Are the Cheapest Long-Term NBN Plans

While we recommend changing your NBN plan every six months, to make the most of the introductory deals offered by internet providers, we also get that sometimes you just can’t be bothered with the hassle. If you’re the kind of person who prefers to set and forget with their subscriptions, you can still be strategic about which plan you pick when it comes to saving some money

To help you make the most of a long-term internet connection, we’ve sorted almost every NBN speed tier by the cheapest cost over 12 months.

Before we start, we just wanted to note that while these tables display the monthly plan costs, you can see the exact annual cost if you view the table’s full results. It’s also worth noting that most of these providers are running introductory offers, so these prices only represent the cost of your first year.

The cheapest 12-month NBN 50 plans

Kogan currently has the cheapest 12-month NBN 50 plan, which will set you back $796.80, all up. As far as introductory deals go, the provider is offering to lower the price of your plan by $10 per month for the first three months of your connection. That means you’ll pay $58.90 per month, and then $68.90 per month after that.

Dodo is next, with an NBN 50 plan that’ll cost you $834 over 12 months. You’ll pay $59 per month for the first six months of this connection, and then $80 per month thereafter.

Tangerine‘s 12-month cost is more than Dodo’s, but not by much. The provider is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, and then $79.90 per month after that. So, all up, you’ll pay $838.80 over 12 months with Tangerine.

These three providers are all offering NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and no lock-in contracts. So if you do decide to change your provider, you can do so without any hassle.

The cheapest 12-month NBN 100 plans

Spintel has the cheapest NBN 100 plan, where you’ll pay $893.70 over 12 months. This isn’t a huge surprise when you look at the provider’s monthly cost. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months and then $79.95 per month thereafter. So even at full price, Spintel has one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans going. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Dodo is next, although the price difference is pretty small. During the first 12 months of your connection, you’ll pay $894 with this NBN 100 plan. This plan is $64 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month thereafter. Dodo is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Tangerine is up next, and the overall price difference isn’t that huge – you’ll pay $898.80 over your first year. In terms of month-to-month pricing, you’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months and then $84.90 per month after that. However, unlike Spintel and Dodo, Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of only 95Mbps.

The cheapest 12-month NBN 250 plans

Once again, Spintel takes out the cheapest plan here, with an NBN 250 connection that’ll set you back $965.70 over 12 months. You’ll pay an introductory price of $75 per month for the first six months, and then $85.95 per month after that. Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps.

Exetel is next, with a total cost of $1,097.88 over 12 months. For the first six months of your connection, you’ll pay $83.99 per month, and then $98.99 per month thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps, but this plan includes five daily speed boosts each month that’ll let you hit NBN 1000 speeds (400Mbps).

Superloop‘s 12-month cost is a tad more expensive than Exetel’s at $1,104, but you’ll get faster typical evening speeds of 230Mbps. You’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months of this connection, and then $99 per month thereafter. This Superloop plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will let you bump up your connection to NBN 1000 speeds (700Mbps).

The cheapest 12-month NBN 1000 plans

Superloop has the cheapest cost for an NBN 1000 plan over 12 months, which is great news because it also has the fastest, with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. You’ll pay $1,248 over 12 months, which breaks down to $99 per month over the first six months and then $109 per month afterwards.

Exetel is the next cheapest long-term plan at $1,259.88 over 12 months, although the provider is only reporting typical evening speeds of 400Mbps. This plan is $99.99 per month for the first six months and then $109.99 per month for the following six months.

If you want to keep your typical evening speeds high, Southern Phone is a better option than Exetel. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps at a flat rate of $105 per month. That means you’ll pay $1,260 over 12 months.

