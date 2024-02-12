Here’s Where You Can Get a Cheap NBN 1000 Plan For Under $100

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you want the fastest NBN connection in Australia, it’s going to cost you. The average full price of an NBN 1000 plan sits in the range of $135 to $150 per month, especially for the faster connections. However, some internet providers are offering introductory discounts for new customers, which will allow you to nab a speedy NBN 1000 plan at a cheaper price. In some cases, you’ll be paying under $100 for the first six months of your connection.

If you’re looking to get an ultrafast internet connection without paying a high price, here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

These are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans

Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going – and the fastest. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 700 Mbps.

In terms of pricing, Superloop will set you back $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even without the discount, this is still one of the cheapest options you can get.

As an extra incentive to stick around, Superloop is also offering a free Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router if you stay with the provider for 18 months. However, if you leave Superloop before those 18 months elapse, you’ll need to pay a clawback fee for the router that’s equal to $8 per remaining month.

Up next is Swoop, which is currently offering its NBN 1000 plan for $99 per month too. This price will last for the first six months you’re connected with the provider, before sharply increasing to $139 per month. This offer is available until March 31, and Swoop is reporting typical evening speeds of 582/47 Mbps.

Exetel is another cheap option, with prices that are very similar to what Superloop is offering, albeit with slower typical speeds. With Exetel, you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $109.99 per month thereafter. However, Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 400/42 Mbps.

If you’re after another fast and cheap option, Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan. The provider is currently offering its plan for a flat rate of $105 per month, making it a cheaper option when compared to Superloop’s full-price cost, and well below the average price for an NBN 1000 connection.

It’s also worth noting that all of these plans mentioned above are contract-free. So if you want to avoid paying full price for an NBN 1000 connection, you’re able to make the jump to a different plan or provider without any hassle. In fact, we recommend changing your NBN provider every six months.

Check your NBN connection

Before you sign up for an NBN 1000 plan you’ll need to ensure that you have a connection that supports it. NBN 1000 connections are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses – so if you don’t have one of those, then you’re out of luck. If you aren’t sure which type of NBN connection you have, you can follow Gizmodo Australia’s guide to checking here.

