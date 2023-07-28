There’s a New NBN Provider in Town, but How Does Swoop Stack Up Against the Competition?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussies after for an internet service provider that offers them a better deal than their current one already have plenty of options, but there’s another name in the mix this month. Say hello to Swoop, Australia’s newest NBN provider.

Before we jump into the juicy details and see how this ISP rates against the alternatives, check out the widget below for a short-and-sweet snapshot of Swoop’s roster of NBN plans.

How does Swoop compare with other internet providers?

As you can see, Swoop offers a range of internet plans with a variety of speeds. The first cab off the rank here is the Swoop NBN Wireless Plus plan. This fixed wireless NBN plan comes with unlimited data and no lock-in contract.

As far as perks and promotions are concerned, there are two big ways to save on the cost of your internet connection with Swoop. The first is to sign up before the end of September and use the promo code SAVE10 at checkout. Do that and you’ll save $10 per month for the first six months.

It’s not the only way to save on the internet with Swoop. If you refer a friend, you’ll both nab a $15 credit to your account each month for the following six months after they sign up for Swoop. Assuming you can find someone to go in on the gambit with you, that’s a pretty solid amount of savings for both parties.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how this plan compares to some of the other NBN fixed wireless plans going around at the moment.

Next up, there’s the Swoop NBN Home Everyday plan. Like the fixed wireless option mentioned above, this one comes with both unlimited data and no lock-in contract. Typical evening download speeds are around 50mbps, while upload speeds are closer to 20Mbps.

As with the other Swoop NBN plans, you can save $10 per month for the first six months if you sign up before the end of September and use the promo code SAVE10 at checkout plus another $15 in credit for six months if you refer a friend. If you take advantage of both offers at once, you’re looking at paying $59 per month for that honeymoon period. After that point, you’re free to look for a better deal elsewhere if you don’t want to stick around.

It’s a pretty good deal, but there are plenty of other great promotions going around for this particular speed tier. Check out the widget below for a sense of how this Swoop NBN compares to some of the other NBN 50 plans going around at the moment.

For those who feel that need for a little more speed, Swoop’s Home Fast and Home Fast Plus plans are going to be right down your alley. Both plans come with speeds of up to 100Mbps, but only the Plus plan has higher upload speeds of up to 40Mbps while its sibling caps out at 20Mpbs.

You know the deal. You can save $10 per month for six months if you sign up before the end of September and use the promo code SAVE10 at checkout plus another $15 in credit for six months if you refer a friend.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to some of the other NBN 100 plans going around at the moment.

Need more speed than an NBN 100 plan can offer? Swoop also has both superfast and gigabit NBN options for those who are happy to pay the higher price tag involved.

Swoop’s NBN Home Superfast plan comes with typical evening speeds of 250mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps. As per usual, it’s no contract, comes with unlimited data and you can take a bite out of the price if you refer a friend or sign up before the end of September or use the promo code SAVE10.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to some of the other NBN 250 plans going around at the moment.

Last but not least, there’s the Swoop NBN Ultrafast plan. This one comes with typical evening download speeds of up to 582Mbps and upload speeds of as much as 47Mbps.

At $139 per month, it’s a little more expensive than more modest internet solutions. Still, you can apply some downward pressure to the asking price if you tag in a friend or sign up before the end of September and use the promo code SAVE10.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how Swoop’s fastest NBN plan compares to some of the other NBN 1000 plans going around at the moment.

