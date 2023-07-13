Here’s Where You Can Get an NBN 1000 Plan for Cheap

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As it currently stands, an NBN 1000 connection is the fastest speed tier available in Australia, but if you’re looking to nab one then you had better be ready to pay for it. In most cases, full-price NBN 1000 plans are priced in the range of $135 to $155. However, there are some internet providers that are offering introductory discounts for new customers, which will allow you to nab a cheaper NBN 1000 plan.

If you’re looking to get an ultrafast/lightspeed/super duper fast internet connection, here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

These are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 1000 plan you’ll need to ensure that you have a connection that supports it. NBN 1000 connections are are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses – so if you don’t have one of those, then you’re out of luck. If you aren’t sure which type of NBN connection you have, you can follow Gizmodo Australia’s guide to checking here.

Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, which will set you back $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even without the discount, this is still one of the cheapest options you can get. Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, which also makes it one of the fastest NBN 1000 connections.

Exetel is another cheap option, with prices that are very similar to what Superloop is offering. With Exetel, you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $109.99 per month thereafter. However, Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 400Mbps.

Tangerine is another cheap option at $109.90 per month – however, the provider doesn’t currently have data regarding its typical evening speeds, so its hard to say what you can expect. This pricing only lasts for the first six months of your connection, and will increase to $129.90 per month once the discount period ends.

In terms of the fastest NBN 1000 plan, Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. The provider is also running an introductory offer that lasts for the first 12 months you’re on the plan, so you’ll be playing $115 per month and then $135 per month once the discount ends.

It’s also worth noting that all of these aforementioned plans are contract-free. So if you want to avoid paying full price for an NBN 1000 connection, you’re able to make the jump to a different plan or provider without any hassle.