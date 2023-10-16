The Best and Cheapest NBN 100 Plans in Australia

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to NBN plans, the faster the speed tier, the more you’ll be paying every month. While a slower and cheaper NBN plan might be suitable for some, there are others who need something quicker. An NBN 100 is a good mid-point of price and download speeds when compared to the more expensive tiers like NBN 250 and NBN 1000, and the speeds of an NBN 50 plan.

There’s a whole host of NBN 100 plans you can get on sale, where providers are offering a discount for the six months you’re with them. The good news is most NBN plans are now contract-free, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires. As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a faster speed tier or swap from your current internet provider, we’ve rounded up the cheapest NBN 100 plans you can sign up for right now.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

In terms of the cheapest plan available, Tangerine is offering its NBN 100 plan for $62.90 per month for the first six months of your connection. This offer is only available to new customers, and your monthly bill will jump up to $89.90 once the discount period ends. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps.

After that, Dodo is the provider offering the second cheapest NBN 100 plan, which has been dropped down to $63.80 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This offer ends on November 30, however, and will jump up to $85 per month after the discount period ends. If you also get your gas and electricity through Dodo, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill. Dodo reports typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps.

Southern Phone is a bit more expensive than Dodo at $65 per month, but this discounted price will last for the first 12 months of your connection. After your first year with Southern Phone, the NBN plan will increase to $85 per month. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps.

Exetel currently has a pretty decent discount on its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps, which is great news if you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan.

Exetel’s plan also includes the added bonus of five daily speed boosts per month, which will bump you up to the provider’s NBN 250 download speeds (225/ 21 Mbps). However, your home will need to have a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. Otherwise, it won’t be able to support an NBN 250 connection.

SpinTel has a similar offering to Exetel. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel is one of the cheaper NBN 100 connections available, and you’ll get typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. That’s essentially congestion-free.

Superloop is offering a similar introductory deal to SpinTel, where you’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months you’re connected. Superloop is currently reporting slightly slower typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps and its full price once the discount period ends is $85 per month.

However, what makes this Superloop worthwhile is that the provider will give you a free Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router if you stay connected for 18 months. If you leave Superloop before those 18 months pass, you’ll need to pay a modem fee of $8 per remaining month.

More NBN plans

You can find the rest of Gizmodo Australia’s NBN breakdowns here: