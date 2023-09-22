The Cheapest iPhone 15, Plus, Pro and Pro Max Plans in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Another year, another new iPhone. Unveiled during the 2023 Apple Event last week, the iPhone 15 is set to come in four models – there’s the standard handset, the Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max.

Across the entire range, there have been upgrades to the phone’s cameras, screens and guts, although these differ depending on which handset you go with. The standard iPhone 15 and Plus run off the A16 Bionic Chip, while the Pro and Pro Max include the A17 Pro chip and titanium chassis. Despite these differences, every handset does share one update: a USB-C port replacing the Lightning connection.

If your current phone is starting to show its age, or you’re someone who needs the latest and greatest toy, here are the cheapest plans for the iPhone 15 series from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

The iPhone 15 range will be released in Australia on September 22, after preorders kicked off on September 15.

What is the price for the iPhone 15 series in Australia?

Here are the starting prices for the iPhone 15 series:

iPhone 15 : Starts from $1,499 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,499 for 128GB iPhone 15 Plus : Starts from $1,649 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,649 for 128GB iPhone 15 Pro : Starts from $1,849 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,849 for 128GB iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB

More iPhone 15 plans

At its 2023 iPhone event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, USB-C for the AirPods Pro 2, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and a bunch of environmental promises. You can find Gizmodo Australia’s review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max here.